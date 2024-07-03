iifl-logo-icon 1
Sellwin Traders Ltd Half Yearly Results

4.22
(-3.65%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

32.25

38.27

15.28

23.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.25

38.27

15.28

23.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0

Total Income

32.26

38.27

15.28

23.46

Total Expenditure

30.25

37.56

14.79

22.93

PBIDT

2.01

0.72

0.49

0.53

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.01

0.71

0.49

0.53

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.47

0.14

0.12

0.12

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.53

0.57

0.36

0.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.53

0.57

0.36

0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.53

0.57

0.36

0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.39

0.69

0.44

0.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.78

8.2

8.2

8.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.23

1.88

3.2

2.25

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

4.74

1.48

2.35

1.7

