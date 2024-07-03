Sellwin Traders Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
32.25
38.27
15.28
23.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.25
38.27
15.28
23.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0
Total Income
32.26
38.27
15.28
23.46
Total Expenditure
30.25
37.56
14.79
22.93
PBIDT
2.01
0.72
0.49
0.53
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.01
0.71
0.49
0.53
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.47
0.14
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.53
0.57
0.36
0.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.53
0.57
0.36
0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.53
0.57
0.36
0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.39
0.69
0.44
0.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.78
8.2
8.2
8.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.23
1.88
3.2
2.25
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
4.74
1.48
2.35
1.7
