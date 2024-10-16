iifl-logo-icon 1
Sellwin Traders Ltd Split

4.42
(4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Sellwin Traders CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split25 Sep 202431 Oct 20241 Nov 2024102
This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 25th September, 2024 at 03:15 P.M. at Laram Centre, 208 A2 24, S V Road, Andheri (West) 400058, had considered the following matter: 1. Sub-division/Split of Equity Shares Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity share of face value of Rs.10/-(Rupees Ten only) each fully paidup to 5 (Five) Equity shares of the face value of Rs.2/- (Rupee Two only) each fully paid-up. Details as per the SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure I. Considered and approved consequential amendment to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of Company. Corporate Action fixes record date for the purpose of sub-division/split of shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SELLWIN TRADERS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SELLWIN TRADERS LTD (538875) RECORD DATE 01.11.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 31/10/2024 DR-748/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE195F01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 31/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.10.2024) New ISIN No. INE195F01027 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 31-10-2024 (DR- 748/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.10.2024)

