Sellwin Traders Ltd AGM

4.15
(-3.49%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:55:00 PM

Sellwin Traders CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM16 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
The 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 16th August, 2024 at 12:00 P.M through video conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. This has reference to captioned subject and in compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith soft copy of Notice of 44th AGM for the Financial Year 2023-24 in PDF Format. The Shareholders of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date i.e. 9th August, 2024 may cast their vote electronically for 44th AGM of the Company will be held on 16th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) Proceeding of 44th Annual General Meeting held on 16-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Scrutinizers Combined Report on remote e-voting & e-voting during the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

