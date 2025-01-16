Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Sellwin Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the Third Quarter Ended on 31st December 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015; 2. Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association subject to the approval of the members. 3. Fund Raising by way of a further public issue Right Issue Debt Issue Preferential Issue or any other mode/method as the board may deem fit subject to the approval of the members. 4. Such other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair.

Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

Sellwin Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Conversion of 1000000 (consider after the split of shares) warrants into 1000000 (consider after the split of shares) Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2/- each out of the warrants allotted by way of preferential allotment; 2. Such Other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. 1. Conversion of 10,00,000 warrants into 10,00,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2/- each out of the warrants allotted by way of preferential allotment to the following persons/entities pursuant to exercise of their right of conversion of warrants into Equity Shares and accordingly the Board of Directors have allotted 10,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.2/- each fully paid up on account of conversion. (Annexure I) Pursuant to conversion, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 44,95,25,000/- consisting of 22,47,62,500 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-pasu with the existing equity shares of the Company. *This is consider after the split of Equity Shares from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- each. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Sellwin Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 9th November 2024 at Laram Centre 208 A2 24 S V Road Andheri (West) Mumbai Maharashtra - 400058 inter-alia to consider the following agendas: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the second Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015; 2. Such other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. We request you to kindly take note of the above. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 9th November, 2024 at 04:45 P.M. at Laram Centre, 208 A2 24, S V Road, Andheri (West) 400058, Mumbai, Maharastra, had considered the following matter: 1. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Result for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review Report; The Board Meeting started at 04:45 P.M. and ended on 05:15 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Sellwin Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday September 13 2024 to transact following business: 1. Bonus issue 2. Stock Split 3. Business Proposal The Board Meeting to be held on 13/09/2024 has been revised to 25/09/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/09/2024 has been revised to 25/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024) This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 25th September, 2024 at 03:15 P.M. at Laram Centre, 208 A2 24, S V Road, Andheri (West) 400058, had considered the following matter: 1. Sub-division/Split of Equity Shares Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity share of face value of Rs.10/-(Rupees Ten only) each fully paidup to 5 (Five) Equity shares of the face value of Rs.2/- (Rupee Two only) each fully paid-up. Details as per the SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure I. Considered and approved consequential amendment to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of Company. 2. Bonus Issue The Board has approved the issue of Bonus shares out of Free Reserves and Security Premium Account to the existing equity shareholders at the ratio 01:08 (One new fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) each for every 8 (Eight) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each (Rupees Two only) subject to approval of shareholders and regulatory authorities. The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares. The Company will intimate the Record Date for the proposed of Bonus issue in due course of time. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure II 3. The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on 21st October, 2024 at 12:00 P.M through video conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). 4. Approval of Draft Notice for calling Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on 21st October, 2024 5. Appointment of Mr. Ankurkumar Dineshchandra Gandhi, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer for E voting and voting at e-EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Sellwin Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 23rd September 2024 at Laram Centre 208 A2 24 S V Road Andheri (West) 400058 inter-alia to consider the following agendas: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Conversion of 19520000 warrants into 19520000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each out of the warrants allotted by way of preferential allotment; 2. Such Other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 23rd September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at Laram Centre, 208 A2 24, S V Road, Andheri (West) 400058, had considered the following matter: 1. Conversion of 1,95,20,000 warrants into 1,95,20,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each out of the warrants allotted by way of preferential allotment to the following persons/entities pursuant to exercise of their right of conversion of warrants into Equity Shares and accordingly the Board of Directors have allotted 1,95,20,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up on account of conversion. (Annexure I) Pursuant to conversion, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 39,78,00,000/- consisting of 3,97,80,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-pasu with the existing equity shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Mr. Pruthvikumar Vinodbhai Prajapati (DIN: 09389324) has ceased to hold the position of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Sellwin Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the First Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015; 2. To fix date and time for conducting the AGM of the Company through video conferencing(VC)/other Audio-Visual Means(0AVM) for the FY ended on 31st March 2024; 3. To approve the draft notice for calling 44th AGM: 4. To approve the draft of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 5. To appoint Mr. Ankurkumar Dineshchandra Gandhi Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year 2024-25. 6. To appoint scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner for the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; 7. To appoint M/s. S.P. Patel & Co. (FRN: 144411W) Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the year 2024-25 1. Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Result for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review Report; 2. The 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 16th August, 2024 at 12:00 P.M through video conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 3. Approval of Draft Notice for calling 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on 16th August, 2024; 4. Approval of Draft of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024; 5. Appointment of Mr. Ankurkumar Dineshchandra Gandhi, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Year 2024-25 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 is hereby informed that the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report are attached herewith Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that exchange that the BOD of the Company in their BM held on 18th July, 2024, has considered and approved the appointment of M/s. S.P. Patel & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

Sellwin Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 17th May 2024 at 302 Priviera Naherunagar Circle Near Bank of Baroda Ahmedabad - 380015 inter-alia to consider the following agendas: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the Year Ended on 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015; 2. Such Other agendas as may be considered necessary with the permission of the chair. We request you to kindly take note of the above. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 17th May, 2024 at 05:30 P.M. at 302 Priviera, Naherunagar Circle, Near Bank of Baroda, Ahmedabad - 380015, had considered the agenda. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Allotment of 3,17,80,000 convertible warrants to the persons belonging to the Non-promoter category each carrying a right to subscribe to one Equity Share per warrant, for cash at an issue price 12.95/- per warrant by way of preferential allotment upon receipt of 25% of the issue price.

Board Meeting 19 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 19th February, 2024 has approved the resignation of Mr. Viral Mukundbhai Shah (DIN: 00014182), Independent Director due to personal reason and not bring able to devote sufficient time to the Companys activities from Directorship w.e.f. 19th February, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 19th February, 2024 has approved the resignation of Mr. Viral Mukundbhai Shah (DIN: 00014182), Independent Director due to personal reason and not bring able to devote sufficient time to the Companys activities from Directorship w.e.f. 19.02.2024 Kindly take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024