This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 25th September, 2024 at 03:15 P.M. at Laram Centre, 208 A2 24, S V Road, Andheri (West) 400058, had considered the following matter: 1. Sub-division/Split of Equity Shares Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity share of face value of Rs.10/-(Rupees Ten only) each fully paidup to 5 (Five) Equity shares of the face value of Rs.2/- (Rupee Two only) each fully paid-up. Details as per the SEBI circular is enclosed as Annexure I. Considered and approved consequential amendment to the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of Company. 2. Bonus Issue The Board has approved the issue of Bonus shares out of Free Reserves and Security Premium Account to the existing equity shareholders at the ratio 01:08 (One new fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) each for every 8 (Eight) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.2/- each (Rupees Two only) subject to approval of shareholders and regulatory authorities. The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares. The Company will intimate the Record Date for the proposed of Bonus issue in due course of time. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure II 3. The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on 21st October, 2024 at 12:00 P.M through video conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). 4. Approval of Draft Notice for calling Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on 21st October, 2024 5. Appointment of Mr. Ankurkumar Dineshchandra Gandhi, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer for E voting and voting at e-EGM. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 21st October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) Scrutinizer report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)