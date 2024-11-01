iifl-logo-icon 1
Sellwin Traders Ltd Bonus

Sellwin Traders CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus22 Oct 202431 Oct 20241 Nov 20241:8
1:8 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SELLWIN TRADERS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SELLWIN TRADERS LTD -538875 RECORD DATE 01.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for every 08 (Eight) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 31/10/2024 DR-748/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE195F01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 31/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.10.2024)

