|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|22 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|1:8
|1:8 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SELLWIN TRADERS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SELLWIN TRADERS LTD -538875 RECORD DATE 01.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for every 08 (Eight) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 31/10/2024 DR-748/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE195F01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 31/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.