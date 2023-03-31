To the members of the Seshaasai Business Forms Private Limited report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Seshaasai Business Forms Private Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information( hereinafter referred to as " Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, and its profit, and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of the Auditors Report.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Emphasis of Matter Paragraph

1. We draw your attention to Note 43 to the Standalone Financial Statements in respect of Composite Scheme of Arrangement (the "Scheme") between the Company and Seshaasai E-forms Private Limited (Transferor Company) from the appointed date of March 31, 2023, as approved by National Company Law Tribunal vide its order dated 08th February, 2024. However, the accounting treatment pursuant to the Scheme has been given effect to from the date required under Ind AS 103 - Business Combinations, which is the beginning of the preceding period presented i.e. April 1, 2022 (which is also date of transition to Ind AS). Accordingly, the figures for the year ended March 31, 2023 and April 01, 2022 have been restated to give effect to the aforesaid merger.

2. We draw your attention to Note 1. (II) which describes the basis of preparation of the comparative information presented. As explained in the note the comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the transition date opening balance sheet as at 1st April 2022, included in these Standalone Ind AS financial statements, are based on the previously issued statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with the accounting standards specified under the section 133 of the Act on which we issued auditors report dated 26th September, 2023 and by M/s Devesh Shah & Co. for the year ended 31st March, 2022 on which they have issued auditors report dated 23rd September, 2022.

Further as explained, in note 43 read with para 1 of Emphasis of Matters the company has merged with Seshaasai E-forms Private Limited, the comparative information presented includes figures of the transferor company which were audited by M/s J C Shah & Associates on which they issued auditors report dated 15th September, 2023 & 23rd August, 2022 respectively.

The above audited financial statements as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition of Ind AS and effect of merger as referred in para 1 of Emphasis of Matters, have also been audited by us.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order") we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. Further to our comments in Annexure "A" As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts; d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act; e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; Our report expresses unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financials control with reference to financials statement g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: Since the Company is a Private limited company, section 197(16) is not applicable to the Company.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements to the extent determinable/ascertainable. Refer Note 39 to Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company does not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024 for which there are any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether , directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the CompanyshallWhether,directlyorindirectly,lendorinvestinotherpersonsorentitiesidentified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party ("ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year and interim dividend paid during the year is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

As stated in Note 43 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed the final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the company has used Tally ERP software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software: The Fixed Assets Register relating to Property, Plant and Equipment (including Intangibles), the payroll processing system, petty cash register and inventory register are maintained in excel format and there is no feature of recording audit trail (edit log) throughout the year.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement" section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Seshaasai Business Forms Private Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31st, 2024.

i. (a) (A) TheCompanyhasmaintainedproperrecordsshowingfullparticulars,includingquantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment, capital work-in progress and relevant details of right to use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of two years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in the Note No 2A to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date except for the following:

(Rs. In Millions)

Relevant line item in the Balance sheet Description of item of property Gross carrying value Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative/ employee of promoter/ director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the Company GF1, Bi-cross, 1st Stage Peenya Industry Bangalore 20.58 Seshaasai E-Forms Private No 2023-03-31 This land is transferred through merger order given by Competent authority and the same is in process of transferring in the name of the company No.6, Mini Industrial Estate, Ernakulam 0.08 Limited Property, Plant & Equipment Plot No.S/1-C, KSSIDC, 1st Stage, Peenya Industrial Area, Bangalore 560058 28.69 Survey No 184/3, Morai Village1, Villivakkam Panchayat Union, Dist: Thiruvallur, Chennai-600055 14.39

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for inventory in transit. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the Company has filed monthly returns with the bank, which are in agreement with the books of accounts with no significant variance.

iii. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties. The Company made investment in Subsidiary Company and has granted loans to other parties during the year, in respect of which: (a) During the year, the Company has granted loans to employees, details of which are given below:

(Rs in Millions)

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year: - Subsidiaries - Joint Ventures - Associates - Others (to Employee) 52.52 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Subsidiaries - Joint Ventures - Associates - Others (to Employee) 85.27

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of the loans granted to employees by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated and accordingly, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayments of principal.

(d) In the absence of stipulated schedule of repayment of principal in respect of loans to employees, we are unable to comment as to whether there is any amount which is overdue for more than 90 days and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the such principal amount (e) As represented by the management there are no loans that have fallen due during the year which have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loan to employees without specifying any terms or period of repayment, as per details below:

(Rs in Million)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 85.27 Total (A+B) 85.27 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100%

iv (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act. v (b) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi According to the information and explanation given to us the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of its products. Accordingly, provision of Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable vii (a) In respect of statutory dues, According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Goods and Service tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added tax, Cess and other Statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount demanded Amount paid in protest/ pre deposit Period to which it relates Forum where it is pending The Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 9.97 Million 10.00 2011-2012 The Deputy Commissioner of VAT (Appeals) Gujarat The Service Tax Act, 1994 Service Tax 10.12 Million NIL 2019-20 Commissioner (Appeals-II) Banglore Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 14.65 Million NIL 2018-19 To 2020-21 The Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Banglore Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 9.47 Million NIL 2021 Commissioner (Appeals-II) Chennai Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 1.95 Million NIL 2018 CESTAT, Hyderabad

viii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

x (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable

xi (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) The provisions of whistle-blower are not applicable to the Company hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required under (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act

xiv (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the Reserve Bank of India.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable (d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year. xxi The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Seshaasai Business Forms Private Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31ST, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Seshaasai Business Forms Private Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that i. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; ii. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and iii. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.