To the Members of,

M/S SGN TELECOMS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of SGN TELECOMS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024,and the statement of Profit and Loss,(statement of changes in equity)and statement of cash flows for the year the ended ,and no test the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conform it with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit (changes in equity) and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under ,and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

KAM on Related Party Transactions Key Audit Matter As a part of the business activity, the Company deals with entities which are related parties and significant revenue sources are from related parties only. The Arms length pricing go the transactions with Related Parties, risks of material misstatement associated with related party relationships and transactions may have significant impact on the interest of the Company and true and fair presentation of related party relationships and transactions in the financial statements of the Company. Reference to related disclosures: Refer Note 2.29 to the Financial Statements. Principal Audit Procedures We performed following audit procedures relating to related party relationships and transactions. • We inquired of management regarding: • The identity of the Companys related parties .including changes from the prior period; • The nature of the relationships between the Company and related parties; and • The type and purpose of the transactions with related parties. • Identify, account for, and disclose related party relationships and transactions In accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework; • Confirmations obtained from related parties for an outstanding balances as part of our audit procedures; • Performed appropriate substantive audit procedures relating to identified related parties and related party transactions. • Evaluate the terms of the related party transactions that these are consistent with managements explanations. • Ensured that all Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are repetitive in nature. • Inquired that the Company has adopted a Related Party Transactions Policy approved by the Board and transactions are as per the policy. Conclusion: Our procedures did not identify any material exceptions. KAM on Migration to new information systems Key Audit Matter Information Technology (IT)systems and controls During the year, the company implemented SAP, a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The new system is a fully integrated financial accounting and reporting system. The implementation of a new system has an inherent risk of loss of integrity of key financial data being migrated, and the breakdown in operation or monitoring of IT dependent controls within critical business processes such as purchasing selling and recording of transaction, which could lead to financial errors or misstatements and inaccurate financial reporting. The Companys financial accounting and reporting systems are heavily dependent on the new system and there is a risk that automated accounting procedures and related IT dependent manual controls are not designed and operating effectively. Principal Audit Procedures We have reviewed the information systems migration process and Information Technology General Controls(ITGC)with the assistance of IT audit specialists, our procedures included: • Testing General IT Control s: Testing general IT controls around system access, change management and computer operations with in specific applications pertinent to the financial statements by assessing appropriate policies are in place and adhered to by inspecting supporting evidence. Also assessed the operation of control so very changes or transactions being recorded In the systems and testing manual compensating controls ,such as reconciliations between systems and other information sources, through re-performance or inspection. • Testing Data Migration: Were viewed the managements planning and processes around systems migration in order as certain how controls in existing information systems are mapped into new information systems .We also independently tested completeness, validity and accuracy of transaction and master data migrated to new information system. Extended scope: Where general IT controls and compensating manual controls where inadequate or ineffective, we performed additional substantive testing, such as using extended sample sizes and performing data analysis routines over impacted accounts to test the integrity of the transactional level data that is flowing into the Companys financial statements. Conclusion: Our procedures did not identify any material exceptions.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standard on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material If, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standard on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 2.30 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

For NARINDER KUMAR & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firm Regn No: 0030737N

M.No:-080287

Place : Kharar

Date : 27.05.2024

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of its Fixed Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but the Company has a system of periodic verification of fixed assets. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is at reasonable intervals considering the size of the Company.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) In respects of Inventory:

a. There are no operations or activity carried by the company during the year. There are no stocks lying in the company.

b. Since there are no stocks .There is no need of any physical verification of stock

(i) Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. There are Advances amounting to Rs. 7603021.65 outstanding since long which are not recoverable and hence written off during the year.

(ii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

(iii) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(iv) There are not stock lying so no need to maintain cost account.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess, Goods and Service tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. Also refer Note 2.31 to financial statements.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess, Goods and Service tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) The details of dues of Income Tax & Excise duty which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below

( Rs. In Lakhs)

Statute Nature Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Involved NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to Banks, Financial Institutions, and Government or debenture holders.

(V) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3

(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and not commented upon.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(vii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

(viii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(x) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3 (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For NARINDER KUMAR & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No: 0030737N

M.No:-080287 Place: Kharar Date : 27.05.2024

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph “f under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S SGN TELECOMS LIMITED as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing whether the risk of a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected, Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the Internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For NARINDER KUMAR & COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No: 0030737N

M.No:-080287

Place : Kharar

Date : 27.05.2024

UDIN: 24080287BKBLIB6918