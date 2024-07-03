Summary

SGN Telecoms Ltd (earlier known as SGN Cable Industries Limited) is Mohali based company dealing in all type of XLPE Insulated Power & Control Cables, Data Cables and AAAC & ACSR Conductor. The Company was incorporated in April 1986 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan.93. Since incorporation, the Company is manufacturing and dealing in wires, cables, by all types of copper conductor made of any matter or substance and all types of machinery, plant or apparatus and things required for the generation, accumulation, distribution, supply of employment of electricity etc.The Company was promoted by Davinder Singh and Surinder Singh. In May 87, the Company started manufacturing aluminium conductor steel re-inforced (ACSR) conductors with an installed capacity of 1000 km pa in various diameters at SAS Nagar, Punjab. In Aug.93, the Company became a partner in SGN Industries, a partnership firm, which is engaged in the manufacture of PVC power and control cables with an installed capacity of 1500 km pa. In 1994, SGN Industries was taken over by the Company.In 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion programme to enhance the capacity of PVC power cables from 1500 km to 2000 km pa and that of the ACSR conductors from 1000 km pa to 2300 km pa. It also proposed to manufacture XLPE cables with an installed capacity of 700 km pa and data cables with an installed capacity of 200 km pa. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-financ

