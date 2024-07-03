iifl-logo-icon 1
SGN Telecoms Ltd Share Price

0.76
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:28:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.78
  • Day's High0.82
  • 52 Wk High1.35
  • Prev. Close0.79
  • Day's Low0.76
  • 52 Wk Low 0.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SGN Telecoms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

0.78

Prev. Close

0.79

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

0.82

Day's Low

0.76

52 Week's High

1.35

52 Week's Low

0.51

Book Value

0.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SGN Telecoms Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

SGN Telecoms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SGN Telecoms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 75.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SGN Telecoms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.08

8.08

8.08

8.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.57

-6.95

-6.79

-6.6

Net Worth

0.51

1.13

1.29

1.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

2.14

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

8,528.04

Raw materials

0

0

0

-2.22

As % of sales

0

0

0

103.99

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.06

-0.07

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-1.19

-0.9

-0.26

Depreciation

0

0

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.18

-1.22

-0.02

-1.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

8,528.04

Op profit growth

-86.08

33.59

321.9

56.81

EBIT growth

-93.33

31.83

248.69

80.72

Net profit growth

-92.56

31.45

240.51

75.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012

Gross Sales

4.01

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

4.01

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

View Annually Results

SGN Telecoms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SGN Telecoms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Surinder Singh

Director

Parminder Kaur

Independent Director

Inderjit Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saloni Mehra

Independent Director

Renu Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SGN Telecoms Ltd

Summary

SGN Telecoms Ltd (earlier known as SGN Cable Industries Limited) is Mohali based company dealing in all type of XLPE Insulated Power & Control Cables, Data Cables and AAAC & ACSR Conductor. The Company was incorporated in April 1986 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan.93. Since incorporation, the Company is manufacturing and dealing in wires, cables, by all types of copper conductor made of any matter or substance and all types of machinery, plant or apparatus and things required for the generation, accumulation, distribution, supply of employment of electricity etc.The Company was promoted by Davinder Singh and Surinder Singh. In May 87, the Company started manufacturing aluminium conductor steel re-inforced (ACSR) conductors with an installed capacity of 1000 km pa in various diameters at SAS Nagar, Punjab. In Aug.93, the Company became a partner in SGN Industries, a partnership firm, which is engaged in the manufacture of PVC power and control cables with an installed capacity of 1500 km pa. In 1994, SGN Industries was taken over by the Company.In 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion programme to enhance the capacity of PVC power cables from 1500 km to 2000 km pa and that of the ACSR conductors from 1000 km pa to 2300 km pa. It also proposed to manufacture XLPE cables with an installed capacity of 700 km pa and data cables with an installed capacity of 200 km pa. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-financ
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SGN Telecoms Ltd share price today?

The SGN Telecoms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of SGN Telecoms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SGN Telecoms Ltd is ₹6.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SGN Telecoms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SGN Telecoms Ltd is 0 and 17.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SGN Telecoms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SGN Telecoms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SGN Telecoms Ltd is ₹0.51 and ₹1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SGN Telecoms Ltd?

SGN Telecoms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.91%, 3 Years at -4.25%, 1 Year at 36.21%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -16.84% and 1 Month at -22.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SGN Telecoms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SGN Telecoms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.49 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 75.50 %

