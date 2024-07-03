SectorCables
Open₹0.78
Prev. Close₹0.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹0.82
Day's Low₹0.76
52 Week's High₹1.35
52 Week's Low₹0.51
Book Value₹0.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.08
8.08
8.08
8.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.57
-6.95
-6.79
-6.6
Net Worth
0.51
1.13
1.29
1.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
2.14
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
8,528.04
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.22
As % of sales
0
0
0
103.99
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.07
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.19
-0.9
-0.26
Depreciation
0
0
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.18
-1.22
-0.02
-1.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
8,528.04
Op profit growth
-86.08
33.59
321.9
56.81
EBIT growth
-93.33
31.83
248.69
80.72
Net profit growth
-92.56
31.45
240.51
75.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
4.01
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
4.01
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Surinder Singh
Director
Parminder Kaur
Independent Director
Inderjit Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saloni Mehra
Independent Director
Renu Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SGN Telecoms Ltd
Summary
SGN Telecoms Ltd (earlier known as SGN Cable Industries Limited) is Mohali based company dealing in all type of XLPE Insulated Power & Control Cables, Data Cables and AAAC & ACSR Conductor. The Company was incorporated in April 1986 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan.93. Since incorporation, the Company is manufacturing and dealing in wires, cables, by all types of copper conductor made of any matter or substance and all types of machinery, plant or apparatus and things required for the generation, accumulation, distribution, supply of employment of electricity etc.The Company was promoted by Davinder Singh and Surinder Singh. In May 87, the Company started manufacturing aluminium conductor steel re-inforced (ACSR) conductors with an installed capacity of 1000 km pa in various diameters at SAS Nagar, Punjab. In Aug.93, the Company became a partner in SGN Industries, a partnership firm, which is engaged in the manufacture of PVC power and control cables with an installed capacity of 1500 km pa. In 1994, SGN Industries was taken over by the Company.In 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion programme to enhance the capacity of PVC power cables from 1500 km to 2000 km pa and that of the ACSR conductors from 1000 km pa to 2300 km pa. It also proposed to manufacture XLPE cables with an installed capacity of 700 km pa and data cables with an installed capacity of 200 km pa. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-financ
The SGN Telecoms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SGN Telecoms Ltd is ₹6.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SGN Telecoms Ltd is 0 and 17.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SGN Telecoms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SGN Telecoms Ltd is ₹0.51 and ₹1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SGN Telecoms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.91%, 3 Years at -4.25%, 1 Year at 36.21%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at -16.84% and 1 Month at -22.55%.
