SGN TELECOMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business that may be necessary with the permission of Chairman. Further pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulation Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing with securities of the Company is closed from 1st October 2024 and shall remain closed upto 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The same has been informed to the Directors and Specified Persons as defined in the code. Revised Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Disclosure of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024. Revised outcome of BM held on 14.11.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

SGN TELECOMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To appoint the Secretarial Auditor of the company. 2. To consider and approve the Boards report together with its annexures for the financial year 2023- 24. 3. To decide the date day & time of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To consider and approve the draft Notice of 38th AGM. 5. To consider appointment of Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process of the Company at the Annual General Meeting. 6. Transact any other matter if any with permission of chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 07/09/2024 Stands Cancelled. With reference to the earlier intimation dated Aug, 31 2024 we hereby inform that the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on September 07,2024 has been Cancelled and re-scheduled on 05th September,2024 at 10:00AM due to some unavoidable reasons and unavailability of the Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) 1. Considered and approved the Boards report along with annexures for the FY 2023-24. 2. Fixed the date and time of the 38th Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday September 30th 2024 at 10.00 AM at the registered office of the company and approved the Notice of AGM. 3. Fixed the Book Closure period from Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 to Monday, September 30th , 2024 (both days inclusive) and fixed the cut-off date as Monday, September 23rd , 2024 for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote for the resolution placed before the ensuing AGM. 4. Appointment of M/s. Anil Negi & Company, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for scrutinizing e-voting of AGM in true and fair manner. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

SGN TELECOMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business that may be necessary with the permission of Chairman. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

SGN TELECOMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 Revised Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 29-05-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we are submitting Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Pursuant to reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that Mr. Manan Khera has been appointed as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company in their Board Meeting held on today 01.04.2024.

