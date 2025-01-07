Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
2.14
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
8,528.04
Raw materials
0
0
0
-2.22
As % of sales
0
0
0
103.99
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.06
-0.07
-0.05
As % of sales
0
0
0
2.74
Other costs
-0.12
-1.33
-0.97
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
4.9
Operating profit
-0.19
-1.4
-1.05
-0.24
OPM
0
0
0
-11.64
Depreciation
0
0
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0.21
0.18
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.19
-0.9
-0.26
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
-1.19
-0.9
-0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.08
-1.19
-0.9
-0.26
yoy growth (%)
-92.56
31.45
240.51
75.55
NPM
0
0
0
-12.47
No Record Found
