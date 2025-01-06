SGN Telecoms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.19
-0.9
-0.26
Depreciation
0
0
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.18
-1.22
-0.02
-1.15
Other operating items
Operating
1.09
-2.41
-0.96
-1.45
Capital expenditure
0
2.13
-2.2
0.08
Free cash flow
1.09
-0.28
-3.16
-1.36
Equity raised
-13.02
-6.83
-1.22
-0.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
1.41
2.85
2.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.93
-5.71
-1.53
0.74
