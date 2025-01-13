SGN Telecoms Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.08
8.08
8.08
8.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.57
-6.95
-6.79
-6.6
Net Worth
0.51
1.13
1.29
1.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.51
1.13
1.29
1.48
Fixed Assets
1.03
1.03
1.03
1.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.57
0.1
0.25
0.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.11
2.53
2.55
2.52
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.67
-2.4
-2.27
-2.33
Cash
0.04
0
0
0.25
Total Assets
0.5
1.13
1.28
1.48
