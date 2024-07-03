SGN Telecoms Ltd Summary

SGN Telecoms Ltd (earlier known as SGN Cable Industries Limited) is Mohali based company dealing in all type of XLPE Insulated Power & Control Cables, Data Cables and AAAC & ACSR Conductor. The Company was incorporated in April 1986 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan.93. Since incorporation, the Company is manufacturing and dealing in wires, cables, by all types of copper conductor made of any matter or substance and all types of machinery, plant or apparatus and things required for the generation, accumulation, distribution, supply of employment of electricity etc.The Company was promoted by Davinder Singh and Surinder Singh. In May 87, the Company started manufacturing aluminium conductor steel re-inforced (ACSR) conductors with an installed capacity of 1000 km pa in various diameters at SAS Nagar, Punjab. In Aug.93, the Company became a partner in SGN Industries, a partnership firm, which is engaged in the manufacture of PVC power and control cables with an installed capacity of 1500 km pa. In 1994, SGN Industries was taken over by the Company.In 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion programme to enhance the capacity of PVC power cables from 1500 km to 2000 km pa and that of the ACSR conductors from 1000 km pa to 2300 km pa. It also proposed to manufacture XLPE cables with an installed capacity of 700 km pa and data cables with an installed capacity of 200 km pa. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-finance the project.The Company has developed 12 pair data cables which are being utilised by the Government of India, Ministry of Defence, Research and Development Organisation, Interim Test Range (ITR), Balasore, for transmission and reception of data and voice for launching of missiles including the prestigious Prithvi and Agni. Its products are being sold directly to various state electricity boards.XLPE Cable from SGN Telecoms is part of business line of Multi-Conductor Control and Power Cable. XLPE cable is a cross-linked or vulcanized cable. This cross-linking process creates a material that becomes more heat resistant, does not soften at high temperatures and is resistant to stress cracking and aging. AAC, ACSR form part of the family of Overhead Conductors, Transmission Conductors and Power Distribution Conductors. These cables are formally known as All Aluminium Conductor (AAC) and Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSR). Besides these, solar water heaters, also called solar domestic hot water systems can be a cost-effective way to generate hot water in homes. They can be used in any climate, and the fuel they use sunshine is free.