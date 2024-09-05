Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting before you their 38th Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. FINANCIAL RESULTS:-

The financial results of the Company for the year under review are summarized for your consideration:

Particulars 2023-24 (Rs. In Lacs) 2022-23 (Rs. In Lacs) Total Revenue 7.81 12.28 Total Expenses 68.94 27.09 Interest 1.11 0.79 Depreciation - - Net Profit Before Tax (62.24) (15.60) Provision for Tax - - Net Profit After Tax (62.24) (15.60)

STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIRS/ BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANY’S WORKING DURING THE YEAR/HIGHLIGHTS/OPERATIONS

During the year under review, total revenue from activities stood at Rs. 7.81 as compared to the revenue of previous year. The company suffered a net loss of Rs. 62.24 lacs due to adverse market conditions.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there is no change in the Share Capital of the Company. The Authorised capital of the Company is Rs. 30,00,00,000 comprising of 30,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each. Issued, paid up and subscribed Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 8,08,09,900 comprising of 8,08,09,900 shares of Rs. 1/- each.

a. ISSUE OF SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS

The Company has not issued any shares with Differential Rights during the year under review.

b. ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARE

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity shares Employee Stock Options during the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS. IF ANY. AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAS OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There are no material changes or commitments, effecting the financial position of the Company happening between the end of the Financial Year of the Company and date of this Report.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors have not recommended any Dividend for the year under review.

GENERAL RESERVE

The Company has not transferred any amount to any reserves.

LISTING AND LISTING REGULATIONS

The equity shares of the company are listed on the BSE Limited (BSE). The Company has also formulated the Policies as required under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

The company is regular in paying the listing fee.

DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the Financial Year 2023-24 in terms of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013. Information in this regard, therefore, is nil.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024 has been placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.santelecoms.com.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013

Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments covered under Section 186 of the Act, forms the part of the notes to the financial statement, which forms an integral part of annual report Annexure-4

SUBSIDIARIES/ASSOCIATES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary / Joint Ventures / Associate Companies. Hence, the provisions regarding incorporation of a separate segment for disclosure of the financial positions and performance of the Subsidiary, Associate and Joint Venture companies is not applicable to the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism cum Whistle Blower Policy in terms of Section 177 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and in terms of Listing regulations, 2015 for Directors and employees to report to the management about the unethical behavior, fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct.

The Vigil Mechanism & Whistle Blower policy is available on the Company’s Website at www.santelecomsltd.com.

OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT. 2013

Your Company has zero tolerance policy in case of sexual harassment at workplace and is committed to provide a healthy environment to each employee of the Company. The Company has in place “Policy for Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment” in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as ‘the said Act’) and Rules made there under. As per the provisions of Section 4 of the said Act, the Board of Directors has constituted the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at the Registered Office of the Company to deal with the Complaints received by the Company pertaining to gender discrimination and sexual harassment at workplace.

Further, as per the provisions of Section 21 & 22 of the aid Act, the Report in details of the number of cases filed under Sexual Harassment and their disposal for the financial year under review, is as under:

Sr. No. No. of cases pending as on the beginning of the financial year under review No. of complaints filed during the financial year under review No. of cases pending as on the end of the financial year under review 1. NIL NIL NIL

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks pursuant to Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013. As a part of Risk Management Policy, the relevant parameters for protection of environment, safety of operations and health of people at work are monitored regularly. The assets of the company are adequately insured against the loss of fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism etc. and other risks, which are considered necessary by the management.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

As required pursuant to provisions of section 134(1) (e) of the Act, the Company has a well-placed, proper and adequate internal financial control system, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is well defined in the Organization. The internal financial control system ensures that all assets are safeguarded and protected and that the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES UNDER SECTION 188(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Nil

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

The requisite information has been given by way of an Annexure-1 to this Report.

PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS / KMP / EMPLOYEES:-

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Companies Act 2013, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary in this regard. The details under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given as Annexure -7

CSR COMMITTEE

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT:-

The members at the 36lh Annual General Meeting of the Company had appointed N. Kumar & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the company to hold office until the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027. The Auditor’s Report on the Annual Accounts of the company for the year under review is self-explanatory and requires no comments. During the year under review, there were no frauds reported by Auditors under section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT

Mr. Anil Negi (FCS 46547), a Company Secretary in practice having CP no. 17213, was appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by him in the prescribed form MR- 3 is attached as Annexure -5 and forms part of this report. The reply to qualifications/observation/remarks by the Secretarial Auditors are as follow:

1. The company had started maintaining Digital Structural Database from April 2023 onwards as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS

There are no frauds reported by auditors under sub-section (12) of section 143 including those, which are reportable to the Central Government.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

However, the provisions of corporate governance are not applicable to the company but Your Company is still committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance. The company is voluntarily complying with the majority of the provisions of corporate governance. A copy of corporate governance is attached as Annexure 6 .

DIRECTORS

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Surinder Singh (00030011), Director of the Company retire by rotation in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) in the Company as per Section 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as follows:

Mr. Surinder Singh Managing Director Ms. Manjit Kaur Chief Financial Officer Ms. Saloni Mehra Company Secretary (Resigned w.e.f 30th March, 2024) Mr. Manan Khera Company Secretary (Appointed w.e.f 01st April, 2024)

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors of the Company have given declarations that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD

During the year 2023-24, 6 Board Meetings were held including one meeting of Independent Directors.

Date of Board Meeting No. of Directors Attendance of Directors 30.05.2023 4 4 29.07.2023 4 4 14.08.2023 4 4 07.09.2023 4 4 10.11.2023 4 4 14.02.2024 4 4

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion & Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Part B of Schedule V to the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section as Annexure -3 forming part of this Annual Report.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

Pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board, in consultation with its Nomination & Remuneration Committee, has formulated a framework containing, inter-alia, the criteria for performance evaluation of the entire Board of the Company, its Committees and Individual Directors, including Independent Directors. Accordingly, following is the criteria for evaluation:-

a. Criteria for evaluation of the Board of Directors as a whole :

i. The Frequency of Meetings

ii. Quantum of Agenda

iii. Administration of Meetings

iv. Flow and quantity of Information from the Management to the Board

v. Number of Committees and their role.

vi. Overall performance of the Company

b. Criteria for evaluation of the Individual Directors including Independent Directors;

i. Experience and ability to contribute to the decision making process

ii. Problem solving approach and guidance to the Management

iii. Attendance and Participation in the Meetings

iv. Personal competencies and contribution to strategy formulation

v. Contribution towards Statutory compliances, monitoring of controls and Corporate Governance.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has also carried out evaluation of every Directors performance. The performance evaluation of all the Independent Directors have been done by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. On the basis of performance evaluation done by the Board, it shall be determined whether to extend or continue their term of appointment, whenever the respective term expires. The Directors express their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERNS STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

The Company has not received any significant or material orders passed by any Regulatory Authority, Court or Tribunal which shall impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted The Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Insider trading policy of the Company lays down guidelines, procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND POLICY ON REMUNERATION

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(3)(e) and Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the policy on appointment of Board members including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and the policy on remuneration of Directors, KMP and other employees is attached as Annexure -2, which forms part of this report.

COMPLIANCE

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance of all laws applicable to the Company and the compliance reports issued by the Departmental Heads are placed before the Board every Quarter confirming compliance by the Company with all applicable Laws.

COST AUDIT

As per the Cost Audit Orders, Cost Audit is not applicable to the Company.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Your Directors wish to inform that in Compliance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, an audit committee has been duly constituted. The Audit Committee as on March 31, 2024 comprises of the following Independent Directors:

Mr. Inderjit Singh Independent Director, Chairman Ms. Renu Kaur Independent Director, Member Mr. Surinder Singh Managing Director, Member

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

In terms of Regulation 19 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to the provisions of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, Nomination & Remuneration Committee as on March 31,2024 comprises of the following Directors:

Mr. Inderjit Singh Independent Director, Chairman Ms. Renu Kaur Independent Director, Member Mrs. ParminderKaur Director, Member

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

In terms of Regulation 20 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee with following composition as on March 31,2024:-

Mr. Inderjit Singh Independent Director, Chairman Ms. Renu Kaur Independent Director, Member Mr. Surinder Singh Managing Director, Member

CEO / CFO CERTIFICATION

In accordance with Regulation 17 (8) read with Part B of Schedule V to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the CFO have submitted necessary certificate to the Board of Directors stating the particulars specified under the said Regulation. The Certificate has been reviewed by the Audit Committee and taken on record by the Board of Directors.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

As mentioned in Company’s earlier Annual Reports, the Companys Equity Shares are in compulsory Demat mode in terms of SEBI Guidelines. This has been facilitated through arrangement with NSDL and CDSL. About 87.4% of the shares of the Company are already in dematerialized form. M/s Mas Services Limited, New Delhi is acting as the Registrar and Share Transfer Agents for this purpose and acts as common share agency in terms of SEBI Guidelines.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The details of familiarization programme for Independent Directors in respect of their roles, rights & responsibilities, nature of the industry in which Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are communicated to the Independent Directors from time to time and are available on the website of the company.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONSHIPS

Relations between the Management and the employees at all levels have been cordial and the Directors wish to express their appreciation for the cooperation and dedication of the employees of the Company.

SUMS DUE TO MICRO. SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

There is no liability towards principal and interest payable to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises as on 31st March, 2024.

CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC)

No Insolvency resolution process has been initiated/ filed by a financial or operational creditor or by the company itself under the IBC before the NCLT.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT -

Pursuant to the Directors’ Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby confirmed that:-

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the directors, have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT -

The Directors express their gratitude to their shareholders, business associates, vendors, clients, government authorities and the bankers of the Company for the help and co-operation that the Company has received from them.

The Directors also take this opportunity to express that the relations between the management and the staff were cordial during the period under review. Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment.