To The Members of SHAH FOODS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SHAH FOODS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the standard on auditing specified u/s. 143(10) of the act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by ICAI together with Independence Requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide the basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We further draw attention to note no 2.1, 2.12 and 2.14 to the notes to financial statements regarding sale of the Plant and Machineries and Factory building and land used for the business. The said assets are classified as non-current assets held for sale. Even though the company could not able to sell the factory land during the year due to pandemic situation, the intention of the management is still same. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. There is no key audit matter with respect to standalone financial statements to be communicated in our report.

Information other than Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the management discussion and analysis, boards report including annexure to boards report, Business responsibility report, corporate governance and Shareholders information but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended including the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2019. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under and the Order issued under section 143(11) of the Act.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional Scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the bank has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditor?s Report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditor?s Report. However, future events or conditions may cause a Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the audit or considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the afore said standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amend:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend is proposed and hence reporting under this clause is not required.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Suresh R Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN:110691W

Place: Ahmedabad Mrugen K Shah Date: 12.05.2023 (Partner) M. No.: 117412 UDIN:23117412BGUDUW4016

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SHAH FOODS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHAH FOODS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Suresh R Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN:110691W

Place: Ahmedabad Mrugen K Shah Date: 12.05.2023 (Partner) M. No.: 117412 UDIN: 23117412BGUDUW4016

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements section of our report to the Members of SHAH FOODS LIMITED of even date) i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, and Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and hence records showing full particulars of intangible assets is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property and Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property and Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii. (a) The company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under the clause 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, no investments are made and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loans have been granted by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loans have been granted by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loans have been renewed by the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us dues that have not been paid by the company on account of dispute are as follows:

Particulars Financial Year Authority with which case is pending Amount Service Tax 2012-13 Tribunal Rs.5,69,300/-

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not taken loans or other borrowings from any financial institution and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) No complaints received by the Company from the whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report).

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have not considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit as the same was not provided to us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. The cash loss during the year is Rs. 20.60 lacs

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Suresh R Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN:110691W