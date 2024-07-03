SectorFMCG
Open₹235.6
Prev. Close₹235.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹235.6
Day's Low₹235.6
52 Week's High₹267.75
52 Week's Low₹159.2
Book Value₹-11.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.27
-1.05
-0.84
-0.57
Net Worth
-0.67
-0.45
-0.24
0.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
1.02
5.39
5.4
yoy growth (%)
-91.49
-81.02
-0.18
6.79
Raw materials
0
-0.01
-0.2
0
As % of sales
0
1.12
3.83
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.27
-0.61
-0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.55
-1.75
0.16
0.7
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.08
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0.02
-0.03
-0.19
Working capital
-0.2
-0.11
0.05
0.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.49
-81.02
-0.18
6.79
Op profit growth
-67.73
-792.35
-69.93
115.95
EBIT growth
-68.89
-1,147.94
-76.77
129.34
Net profit growth
-67.92
-1,503.1
-75.73
145.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Manan Rajesh Patel
Independent Director
Rajesh Sutaria
Independent Director
Rohitkumar Mehrchand Bhandari
Managing Director
Hemakshi Manan Patel
Independent Director
Advait Satyavikas Joshi
Independent Director
Balveer Mal Singhvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namrata G Vyas
Reports by Shah Foods Ltd
Summary
Shah Foods Ltd was incorporated on March 18, 1982. The company is engaged in the food processing business. They manufacture and sale of biscuits in India and supply their products to Britannia Industries Ltd. The company is an ISO: 22000-2005 certified company. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Gandhinagar in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 9,000 MTPA biscuits mainly for Britannia Industries. Initially, the company had the unit with the production capacity of 4,500 MTPA. During the year 2005-06, the company doubled their production capacity to 9000 MT per annum by replacing the existing 32 indirect-fired turbulence oven and also the entire line from rotary molder to cooling conveyor, stacker & packing stations.The Company was engaged in job contract of Biscuits. The factory got closed on 30th June, 2019 and the management disposed of the undertaking of the Company. After 30th June, 2019, there is no business transected by the Company. One thing led to another, and GM Restaurant was opened for business. The Company grew that small restaurant into one of the most iconic, famous restaurants in the province.
The Shah Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹235.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shah Foods Ltd is ₹14.14 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shah Foods Ltd is 0 and -19.81 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shah Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shah Foods Ltd is ₹159.2 and ₹267.75 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Shah Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.20%, 3 Years at 98.99%, 1 Year at 39.74%, 6 Month at 1.22%, 3 Month at -3.62% and 1 Month at 1.45%.
