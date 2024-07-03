iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Foods Ltd Share Price

235.6
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open235.6
  • Day's High235.6
  • 52 Wk High267.75
  • Prev. Close235.6
  • Day's Low235.6
  • 52 Wk Low 159.2
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-11.89
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.14
  • Div. Yield0
Shah Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

235.6

Prev. Close

235.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

235.6

Day's Low

235.6

52 Week's High

267.75

52 Week's Low

159.2

Book Value

-11.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shah Foods Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Shah Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shah Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.01%

Non-Promoter- 50.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shah Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.27

-1.05

-0.84

-0.57

Net Worth

-0.67

-0.45

-0.24

0.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

1.02

5.39

5.4

yoy growth (%)

-91.49

-81.02

-0.18

6.79

Raw materials

0

-0.01

-0.2

0

As % of sales

0

1.12

3.83

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.27

-0.61

-0.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.55

-1.75

0.16

0.7

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.08

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0.02

-0.03

-0.19

Working capital

-0.2

-0.11

0.05

0.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.49

-81.02

-0.18

6.79

Op profit growth

-67.73

-792.35

-69.93

115.95

EBIT growth

-68.89

-1,147.94

-76.77

129.34

Net profit growth

-67.92

-1,503.1

-75.73

145.45

Shah Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shah Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Manan Rajesh Patel

Independent Director

Rajesh Sutaria

Independent Director

Rohitkumar Mehrchand Bhandari

Managing Director

Hemakshi Manan Patel

Independent Director

Advait Satyavikas Joshi

Independent Director

Balveer Mal Singhvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namrata G Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shah Foods Ltd

Summary

Shah Foods Ltd was incorporated on March 18, 1982. The company is engaged in the food processing business. They manufacture and sale of biscuits in India and supply their products to Britannia Industries Ltd. The company is an ISO: 22000-2005 certified company. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Gandhinagar in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 9,000 MTPA biscuits mainly for Britannia Industries. Initially, the company had the unit with the production capacity of 4,500 MTPA. During the year 2005-06, the company doubled their production capacity to 9000 MT per annum by replacing the existing 32 indirect-fired turbulence oven and also the entire line from rotary molder to cooling conveyor, stacker & packing stations.The Company was engaged in job contract of Biscuits. The factory got closed on 30th June, 2019 and the management disposed of the undertaking of the Company. After 30th June, 2019, there is no business transected by the Company. One thing led to another, and GM Restaurant was opened for business. The Company grew that small restaurant into one of the most iconic, famous restaurants in the province.
Company FAQs

What is the Shah Foods Ltd share price today?

The Shah Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹235.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shah Foods Ltd is ₹14.14 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shah Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shah Foods Ltd is 0 and -19.81 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shah Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shah Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shah Foods Ltd is ₹159.2 and ₹267.75 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shah Foods Ltd?

Shah Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.20%, 3 Years at 98.99%, 1 Year at 39.74%, 6 Month at 1.22%, 3 Month at -3.62% and 1 Month at 1.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shah Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shah Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.99 %

