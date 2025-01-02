iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

235.6
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.27

-1.05

-0.84

-0.57

Net Worth

-0.67

-0.45

-0.24

0.03

Minority Interest

Debt

1.05

0.86

0.86

0.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Total Liabilities

0.45

0.48

0.69

0.95

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Networking Capital

0.39

0.38

0.38

0.85

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.51

0.56

0.56

1.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.07

-0.08

Creditor Days

335.38

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.17

-0.11

-0.17

Cash

0.01

0.04

0.25

0.05

Total Assets

0.45

0.47

0.68

0.96

