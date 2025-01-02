Shah Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.27
-1.05
-0.84
-0.57
Net Worth
-0.67
-0.45
-0.24
0.03
Minority Interest
Debt
1.05
0.86
0.86
0.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Total Liabilities
0.45
0.48
0.69
0.95
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Networking Capital
0.39
0.38
0.38
0.85
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.51
0.56
0.56
1.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
-0.08
Creditor Days
335.38
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.17
-0.11
-0.17
Cash
0.01
0.04
0.25
0.05
Total Assets
0.45
0.47
0.68
0.96
