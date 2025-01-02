iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

235.6
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

1.02

5.39

5.4

yoy growth (%)

-91.49

-81.02

-0.18

6.79

Raw materials

0

-0.01

-0.2

0

As % of sales

0

1.12

3.83

0

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.27

-0.61

-0.54

As % of sales

166.32

27.08

11.41

10.16

Other costs

-0.47

-2.38

-4.33

-4.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

546.08

233.3

80.32

75.13

Operating profit

-0.53

-1.65

0.23

0.79

OPM

-612.4

-161.51

4.42

14.7

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.08

-0.14

-0.14

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0.01

0

0.06

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.55

-1.75

0.16

0.7

Taxes

0

0.02

-0.03

-0.19

Tax rate

0.21

-1.69

-23.71

-28.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.55

-1.72

0.12

0.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.55

-1.72

0.12

0.5

yoy growth (%)

-67.92

-1,503.1

-75.73

145.45

NPM

-634.96

-168.46

2.27

9.37

