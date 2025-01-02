Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
1.02
5.39
5.4
yoy growth (%)
-91.49
-81.02
-0.18
6.79
Raw materials
0
-0.01
-0.2
0
As % of sales
0
1.12
3.83
0
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.27
-0.61
-0.54
As % of sales
166.32
27.08
11.41
10.16
Other costs
-0.47
-2.38
-4.33
-4.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
546.08
233.3
80.32
75.13
Operating profit
-0.53
-1.65
0.23
0.79
OPM
-612.4
-161.51
4.42
14.7
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.08
-0.14
-0.14
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0.01
0
0.06
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.55
-1.75
0.16
0.7
Taxes
0
0.02
-0.03
-0.19
Tax rate
0.21
-1.69
-23.71
-28.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.55
-1.72
0.12
0.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.55
-1.72
0.12
0.5
yoy growth (%)
-67.92
-1,503.1
-75.73
145.45
NPM
-634.96
-168.46
2.27
9.37
