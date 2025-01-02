Shah Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.55
-1.75
0.16
0.7
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.08
-0.14
-0.14
Tax paid
0
0.02
-0.03
-0.19
Working capital
-0.2
-0.11
0.05
0.76
Other operating items
Operating
-0.77
-1.91
0.04
1.11
Capital expenditure
-0.52
-1.71
0.13
0.08
Free cash flow
-1.29
-3.62
0.17
1.2
Equity raised
-0.03
3.36
3.2
2.21
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.65
0.8
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.05
0.05
Net in cash
0.31
0.53
3.43
3.48
