Shah Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

235.6
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Shah Foods Ltd

Shah Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.55

-1.75

0.16

0.7

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.08

-0.14

-0.14

Tax paid

0

0.02

-0.03

-0.19

Working capital

-0.2

-0.11

0.05

0.76

Other operating items

Operating

-0.77

-1.91

0.04

1.11

Capital expenditure

-0.52

-1.71

0.13

0.08

Free cash flow

-1.29

-3.62

0.17

1.2

Equity raised

-0.03

3.36

3.2

2.21

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.65

0.8

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0.05

0.05

Net in cash

0.31

0.53

3.43

3.48



IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now



Follow us on

