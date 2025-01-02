Shah Foods Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion and Analysis is given in a separate section forming part of the Directors Report in this Annual Report.

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT

As mentioned at Sr. No. 2 of the Directors Report, the Management has disposed off the undertakings of the Company. In view of this, there is no comment on Industry Structure and Development.

2. OPPORTUNITIES

The factory was closed since 30th June, 2019 and there is no business transected by the Company after 30th June, 2019. However, the Company is exploring new business lines.

3. THREATS

It is difficult to estimate the revival period of the Company.

4. SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company was engaged in job contract of Biscuits. The factory was closed on 30th June, 2019 and the management has disposed off the undertaking of the Company. After 30th June, 2019 there is no business transected by the Company.

5. OUTLOOK

The outlook appears to be bleak.

6. OTHERS

For Risk and Concern, Inter Control System and their Adequacy, Financial Performance with respect to operation performance, Material Development in Human Resources/ Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed please refer to the Board Report.

A. PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2022-23

As required under Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

i. The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees

Name of Director Designation Remuneratio n of the Directors for 2022-23 (Rs. in Lacs) Median remuneratio n of the employees (Rs. in Lacs) Ratio of remuneration of the directors to the median remuneration of the employees Mr. Nirav Shah Managing Director 8.64 N.A. N.A.

ii. The percentage increase/ (decrease) in remuneration of each Director, CEO and CFO in the Financial year 2022-23

Name of Director Designation Remuneration paid during 2022-23 Remuneration paid during 2021-22 % decrease / increase in remuneration Mr. Nirav Shah Managing Director 8.64 6.48 33.33 Mr. Pradip Shah CFO 1.58 1.56 1.28

iii. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 2022-23: NIL

iv. No. of Permanent employees on the rolls of Company as on 31st March, 2023

v. Company confirms that the remuneration is as per remuneration policy of the Company.