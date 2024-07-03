iifl-logo-icon 1
Shah Foods Ltd Company Summary

235.6
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shah Foods Ltd Summary

Shah Foods Ltd was incorporated on March 18, 1982. The company is engaged in the food processing business. They manufacture and sale of biscuits in India and supply their products to Britannia Industries Ltd. The company is an ISO: 22000-2005 certified company. They are having their manufacturing facility located at Gandhinagar in Gujarat with an installed capacity of 9,000 MTPA biscuits mainly for Britannia Industries. Initially, the company had the unit with the production capacity of 4,500 MTPA. During the year 2005-06, the company doubled their production capacity to 9000 MT per annum by replacing the existing 32 indirect-fired turbulence oven and also the entire line from rotary molder to cooling conveyor, stacker & packing stations.The Company was engaged in job contract of Biscuits. The factory got closed on 30th June, 2019 and the management disposed of the undertaking of the Company. After 30th June, 2019, there is no business transected by the Company. One thing led to another, and GM Restaurant was opened for business. The Company grew that small restaurant into one of the most iconic, famous restaurants in the province.

