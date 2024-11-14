Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SHAH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 (1) To consider and approval of Un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. (2) To consider and approve resignation of Mr. RAJESH CHINUBHAI SUTARIA (DIN No.: 02102686) as an Independent Director from the company. (3) Any other business with the permission of the chair. This intimation will also be published on the Companys website. This is for your reference and records. Consideration discussion approval of the un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. The said un-Audited Financial results prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 together with the Report of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith. These results are also being uploaded on the companys website at https://www.shahfoods.in/. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

SHAH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday September 11 2024 (1) To consider and approve the appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the company and other items as may be considered for operations of the company. (2) Any other business with the permission of the chair. This intimation will also be published on the Companys website. (1) Appointment of Mrs. Namrata G Vyas as Whole-time Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. 11th September, 2024 (2) Resignation of Mrs. Hemakshi Patel as Compliance officer of the company w.e.f. 11th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SHAH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 (1) To consider and approval of Un-audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. (2) Any other business with the permission of the chair. This intimation will also be published on the Companys website. This is for your reference and records. Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024) Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and board of directors in their meeting held on 13th August,2024, the shareholders of the company in their meeting held today i.e September 16, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Balveermal Kewalmal Singhvi (DIN:05321014) as the Non-Executive cum Independent Director of the company w.e.f September 16, 2024 The shareholder of the company in their meeting held today 16th september, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Manan Rajesh Patel (DIN: 03496656) as the Executive director of the company by regularizing him as the director of the company in the Annual General meeting of the company w.e.f September 16, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

SHAH FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) To consider and approval of Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (2) To appoint Mr. NITINBHAI RAMANLAL BHAVSAR (DIN 01608763) as an Additional Director of the company. (3) To resign Mr. RAJESH CHINUBHAI SUTARIA (DIN 02102686) as an Independent Director of the company. (4) To appoint Mr. MANAN RAJESH PATEL as CFO of the company. (5) Any other business with the permission of the chair. Board Meeting outcome alongwith Audited result for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Mrs. Hemaxi Patel as Compliance officer of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024