Shahlon Silk Industries Limited is a leading textile enterprise based in Surat, the textile hub of India. The Company is a leading yarn and fabric producer catering to both domestic and international markets. The Company was incorporated in April, 2008 and engaged in the business of manufacturing of synthetic textile yarn and grey fabric on water jet looms, air jet looms & rapier looms and various preparatory activities like sizing, texturizing, yarn dyeing, twisting, crape, ply yarn etc. The Company has a manufacturing plants at Kim, Karanj, Kosamba and Sachin, in Gujarat. The Company is a Marketing Agent of Reliance Industries Limited for sale of yarn products and supplying yarn to various big players in the market. The Company established network for marketing of products, wide spread customer base, good market reputation and quality of the products. It started the journey from a small textile unit to being a leading supplier in quality yarns and fabrics thru innovation and sustainability.In the period of 1984-2000, the Founders of the Company arrived in Surat and set up a small textile unit with 12 conventional power looms, by installing 282 water jet looms. The Company ventured into a Marketing & Sales Agency with Reliance Industries Limited for sale of synthetic yarn.In the year 2000-2005, the Company incorporated green energy to carry on the operations within through a 1.25 mw windmill. The Company installed an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) with the capacity to recycle 15 lakhs litres of water daily and further expanded production capacity by installing 100 water-jet looms.In the year 2005-2010, the Company established more green energy to perform operations by installing 2 windmill with the capacity of 0.6 mw each. In Surat, the Company further installed 14 polyester sized machines by inventing new and better technology to continue operations. The period 2011-2015 reported tremendous growth with the commencement of yarn dyeing, cotton seizing, split warping and expansion of existing yarns.The period 2016-2019 was going ahead with the introduction of finish fabrics with additional yarn dyeing capacity of 750 tons per month, and the installation of a yarn space dyeing machine along with 30 air jet looms, and windmill with a capacity of 2.10 mw. The Shahlon Group is now a renowned firm operating on Globally Accepted Standards (GASs) and are presently starting to manufacture natural fibres like cotton, viscose and rayon.During the year 2021, Fairdeal Filament Limited was merged with the Company following the Order of The National Company Law Tribunal on 10th May, 2019 through the Scheme of Amalgamation and the said Scheme became effective on June 1, 2019. In terms of consideration of the Scheme, the Company allotted 67,24,240 Fully Paid Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each to the Shareholders of Fairdeal Filaments Limited.