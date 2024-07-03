Summary

Shahlon Silk Industries Limited is a leading textile enterprise based in Surat, the textile hub of India. The Company is a leading yarn and fabric producer catering to both domestic and international markets. The Company was incorporated in April, 2008 and engaged in the business of manufacturing of synthetic textile yarn and grey fabric on water jet looms, air jet looms & rapier looms and various preparatory activities like sizing, texturizing, yarn dyeing, twisting, crape, ply yarn etc. The Company has a manufacturing plants at Kim, Karanj, Kosamba and Sachin, in Gujarat. The Company is a Marketing Agent of Reliance Industries Limited for sale of yarn products and supplying yarn to various big players in the market. The Company established network for marketing of products, wide spread customer base, good market reputation and quality of the products. It started the journey from a small textile unit to being a leading supplier in quality yarns and fabrics thru innovation and sustainability.In the period of 1984-2000, the Founders of the Company arrived in Surat and set up a small textile unit with 12 conventional power looms, by installing 282 water jet looms. The Company ventured into a Marketing & Sales Agency with Reliance Industries Limited for sale of synthetic yarn.In the year 2000-2005, the Company incorporated green energy to carry on the operations within through a 1.25 mw windmill. The Company installed an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) with the capacity to recyc

