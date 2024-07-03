iifl-logo-icon 1
Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd Share Price

19.13
(-8.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.16
  • Day's High21.16
  • 52 Wk High30.79
  • Prev. Close20.95
  • Day's Low19.13
  • 52 Wk Low 16.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.73
  • P/E48.72
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value11.25
  • EPS0.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)170.84
  • Div. Yield0.29
No Records Found

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

21.16

Prev. Close

20.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.73

Day's High

21.16

Day's Low

19.13

52 Week's High

30.79

52 Week's Low

16.8

Book Value

11.25

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

170.84

P/E

48.72

EPS

0.43

Divi. Yield

0.29

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.06

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.64%

Foreign: 3.63%

Indian: 68.29%

Non-Promoter- 2.95%

Institutions: 2.95%

Non-Institutions: 25.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.86

17.86

17.86

17.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

84.89

81.01

77.23

74.18

Net Worth

102.75

98.87

95.09

92.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

214.41

382.14

301.53

303.93

yoy growth (%)

-43.89

26.73

-0.78

12.25

Raw materials

-142.28

-269.05

-225.11

-226.87

As % of sales

66.35

70.4

74.65

74.64

Employee costs

-21.3

-32.81

-18.94

-17.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-8.64

1.12

0.51

2.18

Depreciation

-11.1

-13.17

-10.39

-8.67

Tax paid

-1.48

-0.87

1.56

-0.4

Working capital

13.47

17.47

4.97

8.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.89

26.73

-0.78

12.25

Op profit growth

-39.13

41.1

2.26

17.61

EBIT growth

-53.99

45.51

-2.02

9.46

Net profit growth

1,265.87

-87.78

16.62

37.58

No Record Found

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Dhirajlal Raichand Shah

Managing Director

Arvind Raichand Shah

Whole-time Director

Nitin Raichand Shah

Independent Director

Richa Manoj Goyal

Independent Director

Rajendra Kundanlal Desai

Independent Director

Vaibhav Jayantbhai Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hitesh Kantilal Garmora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd

Summary

Shahlon Silk Industries Limited is a leading textile enterprise based in Surat, the textile hub of India. The Company is a leading yarn and fabric producer catering to both domestic and international markets. The Company was incorporated in April, 2008 and engaged in the business of manufacturing of synthetic textile yarn and grey fabric on water jet looms, air jet looms & rapier looms and various preparatory activities like sizing, texturizing, yarn dyeing, twisting, crape, ply yarn etc. The Company has a manufacturing plants at Kim, Karanj, Kosamba and Sachin, in Gujarat. The Company is a Marketing Agent of Reliance Industries Limited for sale of yarn products and supplying yarn to various big players in the market. The Company established network for marketing of products, wide spread customer base, good market reputation and quality of the products. It started the journey from a small textile unit to being a leading supplier in quality yarns and fabrics thru innovation and sustainability.In the period of 1984-2000, the Founders of the Company arrived in Surat and set up a small textile unit with 12 conventional power looms, by installing 282 water jet looms. The Company ventured into a Marketing & Sales Agency with Reliance Industries Limited for sale of synthetic yarn.In the year 2000-2005, the Company incorporated green energy to carry on the operations within through a 1.25 mw windmill. The Company installed an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) with the capacity to recyc
Company FAQs

What is the Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd is ₹170.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd is 48.72 and 1.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd is ₹16.8 and ₹30.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd?

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.28%, 3 Years at 2.86%, 1 Year at 17.70%, 6 Month at 3.76%, 3 Month at -8.60% and 1 Month at -2.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.93 %
Institutions - 2.96 %
Public - 25.11 %

