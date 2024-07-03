Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹21.16
Prev. Close₹20.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.73
Day's High₹21.16
Day's Low₹19.13
52 Week's High₹30.79
52 Week's Low₹16.8
Book Value₹11.25
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)170.84
P/E48.72
EPS0.43
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.86
17.86
17.86
17.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.89
81.01
77.23
74.18
Net Worth
102.75
98.87
95.09
92.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
214.41
382.14
301.53
303.93
yoy growth (%)
-43.89
26.73
-0.78
12.25
Raw materials
-142.28
-269.05
-225.11
-226.87
As % of sales
66.35
70.4
74.65
74.64
Employee costs
-21.3
-32.81
-18.94
-17.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-8.64
1.12
0.51
2.18
Depreciation
-11.1
-13.17
-10.39
-8.67
Tax paid
-1.48
-0.87
1.56
-0.4
Working capital
13.47
17.47
4.97
8.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.89
26.73
-0.78
12.25
Op profit growth
-39.13
41.1
2.26
17.61
EBIT growth
-53.99
45.51
-2.02
9.46
Net profit growth
1,265.87
-87.78
16.62
37.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Dhirajlal Raichand Shah
Managing Director
Arvind Raichand Shah
Whole-time Director
Nitin Raichand Shah
Independent Director
Richa Manoj Goyal
Independent Director
Rajendra Kundanlal Desai
Independent Director
Vaibhav Jayantbhai Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hitesh Kantilal Garmora
Reports by Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd
Summary
Shahlon Silk Industries Limited is a leading textile enterprise based in Surat, the textile hub of India. The Company is a leading yarn and fabric producer catering to both domestic and international markets. The Company was incorporated in April, 2008 and engaged in the business of manufacturing of synthetic textile yarn and grey fabric on water jet looms, air jet looms & rapier looms and various preparatory activities like sizing, texturizing, yarn dyeing, twisting, crape, ply yarn etc. The Company has a manufacturing plants at Kim, Karanj, Kosamba and Sachin, in Gujarat. The Company is a Marketing Agent of Reliance Industries Limited for sale of yarn products and supplying yarn to various big players in the market. The Company established network for marketing of products, wide spread customer base, good market reputation and quality of the products. It started the journey from a small textile unit to being a leading supplier in quality yarns and fabrics thru innovation and sustainability.In the period of 1984-2000, the Founders of the Company arrived in Surat and set up a small textile unit with 12 conventional power looms, by installing 282 water jet looms. The Company ventured into a Marketing & Sales Agency with Reliance Industries Limited for sale of synthetic yarn.In the year 2000-2005, the Company incorporated green energy to carry on the operations within through a 1.25 mw windmill. The Company installed an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) with the capacity to recyc
Read More
The Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd is ₹170.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd is 48.72 and 1.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd is ₹16.8 and ₹30.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.28%, 3 Years at 2.86%, 1 Year at 17.70%, 6 Month at 3.76%, 3 Month at -8.60% and 1 Month at -2.01%.
