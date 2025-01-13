Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.86
17.86
17.86
17.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.89
81.01
77.23
74.18
Net Worth
102.75
98.87
95.09
92.04
Minority Interest
Debt
132.94
130.8
146.16
151.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.59
1.39
1.87
1.88
Total Liabilities
237.28
231.06
243.12
245.78
Fixed Assets
75.56
84.48
92.88
101.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.2
0.83
0.85
0.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0.34
0.49
0.49
Networking Capital
158.92
144.46
147.15
141.02
Inventories
79.49
64.57
70.33
58.45
Inventory Days
99.49
Sundry Debtors
145.44
118.62
95.15
96.14
Debtor Days
163.65
Other Current Assets
16.45
16.69
17.3
17.71
Sundry Creditors
-70.36
-47.06
-26.79
-22.56
Creditor Days
38.4
Other Current Liabilities
-12.1
-8.36
-8.84
-8.72
Cash
1.15
0.95
1.76
1.59
Total Assets
237.28
231.06
243.13
245.79
