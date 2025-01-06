Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-8.64
1.12
0.51
2.18
Depreciation
-11.1
-13.17
-10.39
-8.67
Tax paid
-1.48
-0.87
1.56
-0.4
Working capital
13.47
17.47
4.97
8.03
Other operating items
Operating
-7.76
4.55
-3.34
1.13
Capital expenditure
-4.16
71.07
32.57
15.97
Free cash flow
-11.92
75.62
29.22
17.1
Equity raised
142.97
151.42
123.84
124.84
Investing
0.05
-2.71
0.04
0.61
Financing
18.95
116.35
115.37
111.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
150.06
340.68
268.49
253.67
