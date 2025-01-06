iifl-logo-icon 1
Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-8.64

1.12

0.51

2.18

Depreciation

-11.1

-13.17

-10.39

-8.67

Tax paid

-1.48

-0.87

1.56

-0.4

Working capital

13.47

17.47

4.97

8.03

Other operating items

Operating

-7.76

4.55

-3.34

1.13

Capital expenditure

-4.16

71.07

32.57

15.97

Free cash flow

-11.92

75.62

29.22

17.1

Equity raised

142.97

151.42

123.84

124.84

Investing

0.05

-2.71

0.04

0.61

Financing

18.95

116.35

115.37

111.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

150.06

340.68

268.49

253.67

