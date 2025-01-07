Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
214.41
382.14
301.53
303.93
yoy growth (%)
-43.89
26.73
-0.78
12.25
Raw materials
-142.28
-269.05
-225.11
-226.87
As % of sales
66.35
70.4
74.65
74.64
Employee costs
-21.3
-32.81
-18.94
-17.57
As % of sales
9.93
8.58
6.28
5.78
Other costs
-31.27
-48.13
-34.69
-37.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.58
12.59
11.5
12.24
Operating profit
19.55
32.13
22.77
22.26
OPM
9.12
8.4
7.55
7.32
Depreciation
-11.1
-13.17
-10.39
-8.67
Interest expense
-17.54
-18.22
-12.77
-11.38
Other income
0.44
0.38
0.92
-0.02
Profit before tax
-8.64
1.12
0.51
2.18
Taxes
-1.48
-0.87
1.56
-0.4
Tax rate
17.23
-77.43
303.7
-18.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.13
0.25
2.08
1.78
Exceptional items
13.6
0
0
0
Net profit
3.47
0.25
2.08
1.78
yoy growth (%)
1,265.87
-87.78
16.62
37.58
NPM
1.61
0.06
0.69
0.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.