Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.75
(1.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

214.41

382.14

301.53

303.93

yoy growth (%)

-43.89

26.73

-0.78

12.25

Raw materials

-142.28

-269.05

-225.11

-226.87

As % of sales

66.35

70.4

74.65

74.64

Employee costs

-21.3

-32.81

-18.94

-17.57

As % of sales

9.93

8.58

6.28

5.78

Other costs

-31.27

-48.13

-34.69

-37.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.58

12.59

11.5

12.24

Operating profit

19.55

32.13

22.77

22.26

OPM

9.12

8.4

7.55

7.32

Depreciation

-11.1

-13.17

-10.39

-8.67

Interest expense

-17.54

-18.22

-12.77

-11.38

Other income

0.44

0.38

0.92

-0.02

Profit before tax

-8.64

1.12

0.51

2.18

Taxes

-1.48

-0.87

1.56

-0.4

Tax rate

17.23

-77.43

303.7

-18.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.13

0.25

2.08

1.78

Exceptional items

13.6

0

0

0

Net profit

3.47

0.25

2.08

1.78

yoy growth (%)

1,265.87

-87.78

16.62

37.58

NPM

1.61

0.06

0.69

0.58

