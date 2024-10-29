Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Tuesday, 29th October, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following business: Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended 30th September, 2024, the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and To consider and appoint M/s. HTKS & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN-111032W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of retiring Auditor M/s. Rasesh Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board have considered and recommended to the members for their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the appointment of M/s HTKS & Co., Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 111032W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company, in place of retiring Auditors M/s. Rasesh Shah & Associates for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 16th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 21st Annual General Meeting. 3. Considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Bhairav Shukla Practicing Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25; 4. Constituted Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Shahlon Silk Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, the 27th May 2024, inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Recommended final dividend @ 3.00% amounting Rs.0.06/- per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-2024, subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and the Book Closure/record date for the purpose of payment of the said Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024 would be intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

Please find attached herewith the Intimation for Shifting in Register office Address within the local limit of the city for your record

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024