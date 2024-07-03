iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd Company Summary

310
(-3.82%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd Summary

Shantidoot Infra Services Private Limited was Incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 11, 2019 under Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company converted to Public Limited on June 16, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Shantidoot Infra Services Limited on July 01, 2022. The Company is presently engaged in construction of institutional buildings like schools, colleges, hospitals, offices, hotels, etc.The Company operate from State of Bihar which is developing state on various parameters of development indicators like health, education, basic infrastructure, etc. Apart from undertaking new projects, it carry out projects of re-designing, re-modeling and renovating institutions as per need of clients. It categorize projects mainly into two segments viz., Government sector and Private sector. It secure private sector contracts, in general, through one-to-one negotiation. The pricing of services is determined through direct negotiation with client on the basis of type of construction, estimated project period and type of raw material, equipments & skilled manpower required for executing project. In general, the services are provided to customers on credit. The customers generally settle the account on periodic basis. Besides these, Government contracts are secured through bids as per public notice issued by government departments, corporations or undertakings. The Company is licensed by different govt. agencies to secure such contracts. The Company has gained respect as a specialized provider of construction services to education, healthcare and hospitality sectors. Headquartered at Patna and currently operating business in Bihar and Jharkhand, they are visualizing to expand pan India and beyond.

