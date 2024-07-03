Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹310
Prev. Close₹322.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.24
Day's High₹310
Day's Low₹310
52 Week's High₹349.3
52 Week's Low₹77.39
Book Value₹30.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.74
P/E44.99
EPS6.89
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.8
1.8
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.7
2.46
1.52
0.11
Net Worth
5.5
4.26
1.57
0.16
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Avijeet Kumar
Director
Tripurari Lal
Director
Navin Kumar
Director
Hiramani Kumari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
CS Pallavi Pramod Bhandari
Independent Director
Probal Chakraverty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd
Summary
Shantidoot Infra Services Private Limited was Incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 11, 2019 under Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company converted to Public Limited on June 16, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Shantidoot Infra Services Limited on July 01, 2022. The Company is presently engaged in construction of institutional buildings like schools, colleges, hospitals, offices, hotels, etc.The Company operate from State of Bihar which is developing state on various parameters of development indicators like health, education, basic infrastructure, etc. Apart from undertaking new projects, it carry out projects of re-designing, re-modeling and renovating institutions as per need of clients. It categorize projects mainly into two segments viz., Government sector and Private sector. It secure private sector contracts, in general, through one-to-one negotiation. The pricing of services is determined through direct negotiation with client on the basis of type of construction, estimated project period and type of raw material, equipments & skilled manpower required for executing project. In general, the services are provided to customers on credit. The customers generally settle the account on periodic basis. Besides these, Government contracts are secured through bids as per public notice issued by government departments, corporations or undertakings. The Company is licensed by different govt. agencies to secure such contracts. The Compan
Read More
The Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹310 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd is ₹55.74 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd is 44.99 and 10.14 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd is ₹77.39 and ₹349.3 as of 31 Dec ‘24
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 41.14%, 1 Year at 261.73%, 6 Month at 92.55%, 3 Month at 14.81% and 1 Month at -2.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.