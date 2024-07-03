iifl-logo-icon 1
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd Share Price

310
(-3.82%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open310
  • Day's High310
  • 52 Wk High349.3
  • Prev. Close322.3
  • Day's Low310
  • 52 Wk Low 77.39
  • Turnover (lac)1.24
  • P/E44.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.58
  • EPS6.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

310

Prev. Close

322.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1.24

Day's High

310

Day's Low

310

52 Week's High

349.3

52 Week's Low

77.39

Book Value

30.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55.74

P/E

44.99

EPS

6.89

Divi. Yield

0

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd Corporate Action

9 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.06%

Non-Promoter- 27.93%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.8

1.8

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.7

2.46

1.52

0.11

Net Worth

5.5

4.26

1.57

0.16

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Avijeet Kumar

Director

Tripurari Lal

Director

Navin Kumar

Director

Hiramani Kumari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

CS Pallavi Pramod Bhandari

Independent Director

Probal Chakraverty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd

Summary

Shantidoot Infra Services Private Limited was Incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 11, 2019 under Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company converted to Public Limited on June 16, 2022 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Shantidoot Infra Services Limited on July 01, 2022. The Company is presently engaged in construction of institutional buildings like schools, colleges, hospitals, offices, hotels, etc.The Company operate from State of Bihar which is developing state on various parameters of development indicators like health, education, basic infrastructure, etc. Apart from undertaking new projects, it carry out projects of re-designing, re-modeling and renovating institutions as per need of clients. It categorize projects mainly into two segments viz., Government sector and Private sector. It secure private sector contracts, in general, through one-to-one negotiation. The pricing of services is determined through direct negotiation with client on the basis of type of construction, estimated project period and type of raw material, equipments & skilled manpower required for executing project. In general, the services are provided to customers on credit. The customers generally settle the account on periodic basis. Besides these, Government contracts are secured through bids as per public notice issued by government departments, corporations or undertakings. The Company is licensed by different govt. agencies to secure such contracts. The Compan
Company FAQs

What is the Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd share price today?

The Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹310 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd is ₹55.74 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd is 44.99 and 10.14 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd is ₹77.39 and ₹349.3 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd?

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 41.14%, 1 Year at 261.73%, 6 Month at 92.55%, 3 Month at 14.81% and 1 Month at -2.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.93 %

