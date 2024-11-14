iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd Board Meeting

310
(-3.82%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Shantidoot Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202413 Nov 2024
Half Yearly Results. Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve shorter notice for board meeting for approval of half yearly results and limited report. HALF YEARLY RESULTS, LIMITED REVIEW REPORT AND STATEMENT OF DEVIATION FOR 30.09.2024 WERE DISCUSSED, NOTED AND APPROVED (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider the notice of agm approve the audit reports accept the resignation of statutory auditor and appointment of new statutory auditors and other agm related matters fixation of agm date, cut off dates, resignation of Statutory Auditor, approval of annual reports and annexures etc (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposed related party transactions and its impact on the financials of the company etc. Revised outcome: clerical mistake in date of floating of tender (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO RATIFY THE BRANCH OFFICE ESTABLISHMENT AND TO AUTHORIZE REPRESENTATIVES ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY TO DO ALL THAT IS NECESSARY FOR MAKING THE BRANCH OPERATIONAL branch office establishment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/06/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The first board meeting of the Company to review the half yearly results and year end limited audit report along with appointment of sec. auditor for the year disclosure of interest of directors and rpt transactions Audited Ind AS Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 2024 , appointment of Secretarial auditor and discussion on related party transaction for FY 2023-24, shifting of registered office and Change in Name etc (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider appointment of Mr. Uday Goswami (DIN: 10484962) as an additional director (Non- Executive Independent Director). 2. To consider appointment of Mrs. Mamta Sinha (DIN: 10486284) as an additional director (Non- Executive Independent Director). 3. To take note of the resignation of Mrs. Hiramani Kumari from the designation of Independent Director of the Company and as a member of Audit Committee Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as Stakeholders Relationship Committee. with effect from 28.02.2024. 4. To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to apply for Government Tenders for furtherance of object of the Company. outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Shantidoot Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.