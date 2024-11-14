Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

Half Yearly Results. Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve shorter notice for board meeting for approval of half yearly results and limited report. HALF YEARLY RESULTS, LIMITED REVIEW REPORT AND STATEMENT OF DEVIATION FOR 30.09.2024 WERE DISCUSSED, NOTED AND APPROVED (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider the notice of agm approve the audit reports accept the resignation of statutory auditor and appointment of new statutory auditors and other agm related matters fixation of agm date, cut off dates, resignation of Statutory Auditor, approval of annual reports and annexures etc (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposed related party transactions and its impact on the financials of the company etc. Revised outcome: clerical mistake in date of floating of tender (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO RATIFY THE BRANCH OFFICE ESTABLISHMENT AND TO AUTHORIZE REPRESENTATIVES ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY TO DO ALL THAT IS NECESSARY FOR MAKING THE BRANCH OPERATIONAL branch office establishment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/06/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The first board meeting of the Company to review the half yearly results and year end limited audit report along with appointment of sec. auditor for the year disclosure of interest of directors and rpt transactions Audited Ind AS Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 2024 , appointment of Secretarial auditor and discussion on related party transaction for FY 2023-24, shifting of registered office and Change in Name etc (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024