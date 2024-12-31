iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd Balance Sheet

310
(-3.82%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.8

1.8

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.7

2.46

1.52

0.11

Net Worth

5.5

4.26

1.57

0.16

Minority Interest

Debt

0.1

0.55

0.66

0.86

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.02

Total Liabilities

5.6

4.81

2.23

1.04

Fixed Assets

0.47

0.7

0.8

1.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.57

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.07

0.03

0

Networking Capital

2.52

2.86

1.02

-0.23

Inventories

1.78

1.07

1.39

0.06

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.43

0.42

0.08

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2

2.65

1.07

0.53

Sundry Creditors

-0.42

-0.42

-0.36

-0.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.27

-0.86

-1.16

-0.34

Cash

1.95

1.16

0.38

0.12

Total Assets

5.6

4.79

2.23

1.04

Shantidoot Infra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.