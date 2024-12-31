Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.8
1.8
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.7
2.46
1.52
0.11
Net Worth
5.5
4.26
1.57
0.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0.1
0.55
0.66
0.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
5.6
4.81
2.23
1.04
Fixed Assets
0.47
0.7
0.8
1.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.57
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.07
0.03
0
Networking Capital
2.52
2.86
1.02
-0.23
Inventories
1.78
1.07
1.39
0.06
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.43
0.42
0.08
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2
2.65
1.07
0.53
Sundry Creditors
-0.42
-0.42
-0.36
-0.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.27
-0.86
-1.16
-0.34
Cash
1.95
1.16
0.38
0.12
Total Assets
5.6
4.79
2.23
1.04
