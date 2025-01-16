Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
74.68
|0
|78,463.75
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
48.99
|291.94
|21,866.49
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
737.75
|34.87
|14,060.08
|131.94
|1.37
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
270.45
|32.11
|12,608.64
|85.96
|3.43
|510.39
|51.59
Equinox India Developments Ltd
EMBDL
127.95
|0
|8,089.55
|-15.26
|0
|4.83
|79.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.