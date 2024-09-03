Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹47
Prev. Close₹29.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.46
Day's High₹47
Day's Low₹39.01
52 Week's High₹29.1
52 Week's Low₹17.44
Book Value₹7.74
Face Value₹2.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
The Sharat Industries Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharat Industries Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹61.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharat Industries Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharat Industries Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharat Industries Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹17.44 and ₹29.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharat Industries Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 35.03%, 3 Month at 33.36% and 1 Month at 13.23%.
