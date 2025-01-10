To the Members of, Sharda Ispat Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Sharda Ispat Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the Financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the “Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements” section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the audit of financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Related Party Transaction The company has entered into various transactions with the related parties. The transaction includes sale of goods, purchase of goods, receiving services, providing loans to related party. Our audit procedure includes the following Identification, completeness, compliance with laws and disclosure of transaction with related parties are key audit matters. 1. We have obtained understanding of Companys procedures with respect of identifying related parties. We have identified the related party transaction as a key audit matter because of risks with respect to completeness of disclosure made in the financial statement, judgment involved in assessing whether transaction entered with the related parties are accounted at arm length price and proper compliance of related party transaction with respect to Companies Act, 2013 and Regulations 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), regulation 2015. 2. We have assessed whether the effective internal control are in place with respect to identifying, authorizing, recording and disclosing related party transaction. 3. We carried out an assessment of compliance with the Companies Act mainly section 177 and section 188. We have also checked the compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements). 4. We have tested on sample basis, related party transactions with the underlying agreement, contracts confirmation letters and other supporting. 5. Obtained an understanding of the Companys procedures in respect of evaluating arms-length pricing and approval process by the audit committee and the board of directors. 6. We considered the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the financial statement in accordance with relevant Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS).

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit and loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

8. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also, Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements, comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) We have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as on 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report as per “Annexure B” expressed an unmodified opinion;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on March 31, 2024 on its financial position in the financial statements. (Refer Note 33 to the financial statements on Contingent Liabilities)

ii. The company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. v. During the year under review, the Company has not paid any dividend and hence Section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

vii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recoding audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated through the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from the period April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies Act (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

“ANNEXURE A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred in our Audit Report of even date of M/s Sharda Ispat Limited for the year ended 31-03-2024)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified once in three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, all property, plant, and equipment were verified during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable property. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year ended March 31,2024. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the “Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account other than those as set out below:

Rs in lakhs

Name of the Bank Working Capital Limit Sanctioned Nature of current assets offered as security Quarter Amount as per statement submitted to bank (a) Amount as per books of account (b) Difference (a-b) Reason for difference Nagpur Nagarik Sahakari Bank Limited 875.00 Hypothecation of Stock and Debtors Jun-23 2802.28 2805.79 -3.50 Incorrect valuation of stock Sep-23 1842.24 1851.38 -9.14 Incorrect valuation of stock Mar-24 3241.52 3240.46 1.06 Incorrect valuation of stock

(iii) During the financial year, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in Mutual Funds and has granted unsecured loans to company in respect of which the requisite information is stated in subclause (a) below. The Company has not made any investments in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties.

(a) The Company has provided loans only and the requisite information is given below Rs in lakhs

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 4626.25 Particulars Subsidiaries - Associate - Others 4626.25 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries - Associate - Others 2894.80

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the Company has not provided guarantees during the year. The investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of granting of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products/ services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding at the year-end, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub- clause (a) above which have not been deposited with the concerned authorities as on 31 March 2024, on account of dispute are given below.

Rs in lakhs

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature Dues of Amount Forum where dispute is pending 1 Central Excise Act Excise Duty & Penalty 19.64 Joint Commissioner, Central Excise Nagpur 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 (A.Y.2014-15) Income Tax 1.53 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Nagpur

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) No term loans were sanctioned during the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company does not have subsidiary, associates or joint venture and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (ix) (e) is not applicable to the company.

(f) The Company does not have subsidiary, associates or joint venture and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (ix) (f) is not applicable to the company. Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence reporting on Clause 3(xii)(a)/(b)/(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors issued for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion the Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve bank of India, hence, the requirement to report under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in notes to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The Company is not required to prepare the consolidated financial statements as the company do not have subsidiary or associates or joint venture hence reporting under the clause (xxi) is not applicable to the company.

For Panpaliya Taori& Co. Chartered Accountants UDIN -24115665BKCTAF9083 Ritesh Panpaliya Place : Nagpur Partner (M.No.115665) Dated 21st May, 2024. Firms Reg. No. 125508W

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of M/s Sharda Ispat Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Sharda Ispat Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on , the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.