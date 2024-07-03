SectorSteel
Open₹307.55
Prev. Close₹301.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹307.55
Day's Low₹296.4
52 Week's High₹752.2
52 Week's Low₹242.3
Book Value₹108.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)153.92
P/E13.7
EPS22.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.08
5.08
5.08
5.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.6
31.75
27.29
22.56
Net Worth
51.68
36.83
32.37
27.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
95.27
92.91
55.87
59.35
yoy growth (%)
2.54
66.29
-5.86
8.2
Raw materials
-78.34
-73.33
-41.5
-48.2
As % of sales
82.22
78.93
74.28
81.21
Employee costs
-2.25
-2.41
-1.48
-1.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
4.58
4.8
3.16
0.6
Depreciation
-0.76
-0.8
-0.23
-0.22
Tax paid
-1.13
-1.21
-1.09
-0.3
Working capital
0.79
12.72
0.44
-4.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.54
66.29
-5.86
8.2
Op profit growth
-17.09
31.18
98.49
516.56
EBIT growth
-5.51
30.71
116.03
-20.31
Net profit growth
-3.92
73.78
63.34
60.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
N K Sarda
Whole Time Director & CFO
POONAM SARDA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit B Mundada
Independent Director
Prakash Soni
Independent Director
Mukund Mohta
Independent Director
Govind Mantri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sharda Ispat Ltd
Summary
Sharda Ispat Limited (SIL) was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name, Sharda Industries & Engineering Works Pvt Ltd in September, 1960. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company under the name, Sharda Ispat Limited on 12 March, 1985 and acquired its present name in Oct.89. The present Promoters of the Company are J K Sarda, G D Sarda. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacturing and job work of alloy steel flat / rolled products which are used in automobile component industries. Its product range includes hot rolled products of all grades.The Company is in steel business since 1960.For more than six decades SIL is supplying alloy, carbon & spring steel rolled products to various automobile OEM component manufacturer, as well forging & bright bar industries. Apart from these, it is supplying spring steel flat to approved vendors of TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Force Motors, AMW, etc. The Company is an established leader in all their product segment with the production capacity of the unit as 60000 Metric Tons Per Annum.The Company had set-up unit at Hingna in 1982-83 with an installed capacity of 25,000 tpa. For the proposed expansion, the company came out with a public issue of 19,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 10 each per share aggregating to Rs 390 lac.In 1995-96, the company came out with modernisation-cum-expansion for iron and steel to increase the installed capacity
Read More
The Sharda Ispat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹303 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharda Ispat Ltd is ₹153.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharda Ispat Ltd is 13.7 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharda Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharda Ispat Ltd is ₹242.3 and ₹752.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharda Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.81%, 3 Years at 61.94%, 1 Year at 14.40%, 6 Month at -49.80%, 3 Month at -38.34% and 1 Month at -1.97%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.