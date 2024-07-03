iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharda Ispat Ltd Share Price

303
(0.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open307.55
  • Day's High307.55
  • 52 Wk High752.2
  • Prev. Close301.5
  • Day's Low296.4
  • 52 Wk Low 242.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E13.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value108.76
  • EPS22.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)153.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sharda Ispat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

307.55

Prev. Close

301.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

307.55

Day's Low

296.4

52 Week's High

752.2

52 Week's Low

242.3

Book Value

108.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

153.92

P/E

13.7

EPS

22.01

Divi. Yield

0

Sharda Ispat Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sharda Ispat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sharda Ispat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 25.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sharda Ispat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.08

5.08

5.08

5.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.6

31.75

27.29

22.56

Net Worth

51.68

36.83

32.37

27.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

95.27

92.91

55.87

59.35

yoy growth (%)

2.54

66.29

-5.86

8.2

Raw materials

-78.34

-73.33

-41.5

-48.2

As % of sales

82.22

78.93

74.28

81.21

Employee costs

-2.25

-2.41

-1.48

-1.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

4.58

4.8

3.16

0.6

Depreciation

-0.76

-0.8

-0.23

-0.22

Tax paid

-1.13

-1.21

-1.09

-0.3

Working capital

0.79

12.72

0.44

-4.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.54

66.29

-5.86

8.2

Op profit growth

-17.09

31.18

98.49

516.56

EBIT growth

-5.51

30.71

116.03

-20.31

Net profit growth

-3.92

73.78

63.34

60.91

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sharda Ispat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sharda Ispat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

N K Sarda

Whole Time Director & CFO

POONAM SARDA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit B Mundada

Independent Director

Prakash Soni

Independent Director

Mukund Mohta

Independent Director

Govind Mantri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharda Ispat Ltd

Summary

Sharda Ispat Limited (SIL) was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name, Sharda Industries & Engineering Works Pvt Ltd in September, 1960. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company under the name, Sharda Ispat Limited on 12 March, 1985 and acquired its present name in Oct.89. The present Promoters of the Company are J K Sarda, G D Sarda. Presently, it is engaged in Manufacturing and job work of alloy steel flat / rolled products which are used in automobile component industries. Its product range includes hot rolled products of all grades.The Company is in steel business since 1960.For more than six decades SIL is supplying alloy, carbon & spring steel rolled products to various automobile OEM component manufacturer, as well forging & bright bar industries. Apart from these, it is supplying spring steel flat to approved vendors of TATA Motors, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Force Motors, AMW, etc. The Company is an established leader in all their product segment with the production capacity of the unit as 60000 Metric Tons Per Annum.The Company had set-up unit at Hingna in 1982-83 with an installed capacity of 25,000 tpa. For the proposed expansion, the company came out with a public issue of 19,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 10 each per share aggregating to Rs 390 lac.In 1995-96, the company came out with modernisation-cum-expansion for iron and steel to increase the installed capacity
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sharda Ispat Ltd share price today?

The Sharda Ispat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹303 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Ispat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharda Ispat Ltd is ₹153.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sharda Ispat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sharda Ispat Ltd is 13.7 and 2.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sharda Ispat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharda Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharda Ispat Ltd is ₹242.3 and ₹752.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sharda Ispat Ltd?

Sharda Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.81%, 3 Years at 61.94%, 1 Year at 14.40%, 6 Month at -49.80%, 3 Month at -38.34% and 1 Month at -1.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sharda Ispat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sharda Ispat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharda Ispat Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

