iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharda Ispat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

299.5
(-0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharda Ispat Ltd

Sharda Ispat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

4.58

4.8

3.16

0.6

Depreciation

-0.76

-0.8

-0.23

-0.22

Tax paid

-1.13

-1.21

-1.09

-0.3

Working capital

0.79

12.72

0.44

-4.99

Other operating items

Operating

3.47

15.51

2.27

-4.92

Capital expenditure

0.06

1.94

0.28

-0.8

Free cash flow

3.53

17.45

2.55

-5.72

Equity raised

36.61

16.69

1.43

-1.09

Investing

7.11

0

0

0

Financing

3.23

3.16

5.77

8.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

50.49

37.3

9.76

1.8

Sharda Ispat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharda Ispat Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.