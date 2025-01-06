Sharda Ispat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
4.58
4.8
3.16
0.6
Depreciation
-0.76
-0.8
-0.23
-0.22
Tax paid
-1.13
-1.21
-1.09
-0.3
Working capital
0.79
12.72
0.44
-4.99
Other operating items
Operating
3.47
15.51
2.27
-4.92
Capital expenditure
0.06
1.94
0.28
-0.8
Free cash flow
3.53
17.45
2.55
-5.72
Equity raised
36.61
16.69
1.43
-1.09
Investing
7.11
0
0
0
Financing
3.23
3.16
5.77
8.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
50.49
37.3
9.76
1.8
