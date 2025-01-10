Sharda Ispat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.08
5.08
5.08
5.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.6
31.75
27.29
22.56
Net Worth
51.68
36.83
32.37
27.64
Minority Interest
Debt
21.79
18.72
7.61
8.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.67
0.62
0.43
Total Liabilities
73.65
56.22
40.6
36.54
Fixed Assets
2.38
3.09
1.7
2.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.51
9.82
9.34
7.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.15
Networking Capital
69.14
41.67
28.3
26.37
Inventories
26.96
11.7
8.33
7.01
Inventory Days
26.85
Sundry Debtors
12.68
11.84
12.9
12.25
Debtor Days
46.92
Other Current Assets
32.73
21.19
10.28
10.86
Sundry Creditors
-1.44
-1.6
-1.23
-2.11
Creditor Days
8.08
Other Current Liabilities
-1.79
-1.46
-1.98
-1.64
Cash
1.47
1.48
1.09
0.24
Total Assets
73.66
56.22
40.59
36.54
