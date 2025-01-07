iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharda Ispat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

289.9
(-2.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

95.27

92.91

55.87

59.35

yoy growth (%)

2.54

66.29

-5.86

8.2

Raw materials

-78.34

-73.33

-41.5

-48.2

As % of sales

82.22

78.93

74.28

81.21

Employee costs

-2.25

-2.41

-1.48

-1.34

As % of sales

2.36

2.6

2.66

2.26

Other costs

-9.99

-11.5

-8.56

-7.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.48

12.38

15.33

12.86

Operating profit

4.68

5.64

4.3

2.16

OPM

4.91

6.07

7.7

3.65

Depreciation

-0.76

-0.8

-0.23

-0.22

Interest expense

-0.78

-0.88

-1.18

-1.4

Other income

1.45

0.84

0.28

0.07

Profit before tax

4.58

4.8

3.16

0.6

Taxes

-1.13

-1.21

-1.09

-0.3

Tax rate

-24.75

-25.28

-34.64

-51.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.45

3.59

2.06

0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.97

Net profit

3.45

3.59

2.06

1.26

yoy growth (%)

-3.92

73.78

63.34

60.91

NPM

3.62

3.86

3.69

2.13

