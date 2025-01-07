Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
95.27
92.91
55.87
59.35
yoy growth (%)
2.54
66.29
-5.86
8.2
Raw materials
-78.34
-73.33
-41.5
-48.2
As % of sales
82.22
78.93
74.28
81.21
Employee costs
-2.25
-2.41
-1.48
-1.34
As % of sales
2.36
2.6
2.66
2.26
Other costs
-9.99
-11.5
-8.56
-7.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.48
12.38
15.33
12.86
Operating profit
4.68
5.64
4.3
2.16
OPM
4.91
6.07
7.7
3.65
Depreciation
-0.76
-0.8
-0.23
-0.22
Interest expense
-0.78
-0.88
-1.18
-1.4
Other income
1.45
0.84
0.28
0.07
Profit before tax
4.58
4.8
3.16
0.6
Taxes
-1.13
-1.21
-1.09
-0.3
Tax rate
-24.75
-25.28
-34.64
-51.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.45
3.59
2.06
0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.97
Net profit
3.45
3.59
2.06
1.26
yoy growth (%)
-3.92
73.78
63.34
60.91
NPM
3.62
3.86
3.69
2.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.