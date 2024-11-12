Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

SHARDA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

SHARDA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

SHARDA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company For the Quarter and Financial Year Ending March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024