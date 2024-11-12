iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sharda Ispat Ltd Board Meeting

296
(0.17%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:17:00 PM

Sharda Ispat CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
SHARDA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
SHARDA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
SHARDA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company For the Quarter and Financial Year Ending March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
SHARDA ISPAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Results For 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday,24th January, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Sharda Ispat: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sharda Ispat Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.