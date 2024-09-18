|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Submission of Notice Convening 63rd Annual General Meeting. Proceedings of the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.