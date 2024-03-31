To The Members of

SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters ("KAM") are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of audit procedures performed by us and by other auditors of components not audited by us, as reported by them in their audit reports furnished to us by the management, including those procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition Company has multiple income generating operations but majority of which have their origin from the Share Trading activities at Stock Exchange and Brokerage. • Assessing whether the financial statements disclosures appropriately reflect the Companys exposure to derivative valuation risks with reference to the Ind AS-109. • Major revenue generating activities were Brokerage and the companys own Pro trading activities. Hence our prime focus was over the Brokerage Income and Pro trading activities since the management is involved themselves in such operations. • Own Pro Trading involves intraday, Cash Segment and Future and Option transaction. (Derivative) We have applied the following audit procedure in this regard. 1. Obtained an understanding of management key control over recording of derivative transactions. 2. Tested the accuracy and completeness of derivative transactions. 3. Obtained details of various financial derivative contracts outstanding for settlement as on March 31, 2024, verification of underlying assumption in estimating the fair valuation arrived at for those financial derivative contracts. • Accordingly, in our audit process we focused over the internal control set up by the management and had to check the policies set up by the management for charging the commission from the clients. • To test whether the commission rates used to calculate commission revenue were consistent with the underlying agreements & evaluating the effect on the financial statements of recognizing commission revenue on trade date rather than on a settlement date basis. • Once the brokerage percentage is set, then until the management decides to alter the percentage after negotiating with the client, brokerage will be charged uniformly through automated processes placed through the software. Therefore, we checked the automated procedure in the software and similarly tested the system generated reports. • Share India Securities Ltd likewise other stock broking Companies provide the facilities of margin to the client depending upon the value of securities/funds the client provides to the company. • Therefore to test the risk that the company undertakes while providing margin facility to the clients, we tested the value of securities of the clients and focused on the VAR amount prescribed by the Exchange. • To test how Share India Securities Limited generates & record revenue transaction throughout the transaction lifecycle & to ensure completeness of transactions.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Chairmans Statement and shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Chairmans Statement and Shareholders Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our Opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, "the Order" issued by Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 41 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at March 31, 2024.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts, but has made requisite provision for derivative contracts under the applicable law or accounting standards for any foreseeable losses, if any.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate)have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

As stated in Note 24(e) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FOR M/s SVP AND ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 003838N CA. SUDARSHAN KUMAR (PARTNER) Place: Noida M. No. 089797 Date: May 09, 2024 UDIN: 24089797BKFWML9571

Annexure-A To The Independent Auditors Report Of Even Date On The Standalone Financial Statements Of Share India Securities Limited

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company & the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds/registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land which are freehold, are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The Securities held as stock in trade in dematerialized form have been verified by the management with the statement of holdings provided by Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) at reasonable intervals during the year. The Company also has stock of commodity which has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No discrepancies were noticed in respect of securities verified as compared to book records.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets, as per information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns/ statements filed with banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

(iii) The Company has made investment in shares of other Companies as well as in shares of subsidiary Companies, and granted unsecured loans only to subsidiaries, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has made investments in subsidiaries and shares of the companies and provided guarantee and granted loans, to companies and other parties are stated as below:

Nature Aggregate Amount during the year Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 (A) To the Subsidiaries: Loans granted 7,985.24 lacs 668.88 lacs Guarantees provided 19,800 lacs 19,800 lacs (B) To other parties: Loans granted Nil Nil Guarantees provided Nil Nil

(b) In our opinion, the investment made, and the terms and condition of guarantees provided and loans granted during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and in the absence of such schedule, we cannot comment upon the regularity of repayment.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year, the aggregate amount of which is 7,985.24 lacs i.e. 100 % of the total loans given of which loans given to related party is also 7,985.24 lacs.

(iv) According to the information & explanation given to us and based on the audit procedure conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans.

(v) The company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records u/s 148 of the Act, in respect of services carried out by the company.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess & any other statutory dues applicable to it & there are no undisputed dues outstanding as on 31.03.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information & explanations given to us and based on the audit procedure conducted by us, we are of the opinion that there were no statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except of the following:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in ) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 78,41,300/- AY 2013-14 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 9,14,245/- AY 2008-09 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,68,370/- AY 2015-16 Assessing Officer

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information & explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings from any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and the outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares on conversion of warrants during the year and In our opinion, the requirements of section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act 2013 have been complied with and fund raised has been used for the purpose for which it was raised.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provided to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company; hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. And hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b)and(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We, further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (i) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company.

(ii) The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act read with schedule VII. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) and Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Standalone Financial Statements of SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

To The Members of SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements of SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI, as prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respect.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements and such financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on criteria for the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.