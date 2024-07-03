Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹300.2
Prev. Close₹299.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,812.9
Day's High₹304.4
Day's Low₹296.05
52 Week's High₹405.28
52 Week's Low₹261.1
Book Value₹86.99
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,499.67
P/E19.1
EPS15.68
Divi. Yield0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
130.88
222.38
31.91
31.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,324.48
614.68
346.02
226.01
Net Worth
1,455.36
837.06
377.93
257.92
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,482.81
1,088.23
856.5
447.95
226.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,482.81
1,088.23
856.5
447.95
226.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.93
12.93
14.52
5.86
2.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Parveen Gupta
ED / WTD / CEO / Promoter
Sachin Gupta
Managing Director
Kamlesh vadilal Shah
E D & Wholetime Director
Vjiay Girdharlal Vora
Non Executive Director
Suresh Kumar Arora
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Piyush Mahesh Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjib Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yogesh Lohia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mr. Ashish Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohammad Rubaid Khan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shanti Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
GOPALAPILLAI KUMAR PRASANNA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sonal Sood
Non Executive Director
Saroj Gupta
Summary
Share India Securities Limited (SISL) was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name FMS Securities Limited on July 12, 1994. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, Company merged on May 20, 2010 and consequently, the name was changed to Share India Securities Limited from FMS Securities Limited effective on July 15, 2010. The Company is a leading and reliable financial conglomerate in India offering various kinds of financial products and services, including equity broking and depository participant services, research analysis, mutual fund advisory and distributorship and portfolio management. It has a strong presence in India through a network of 121 branches spread across 16 states.The Company is engaged in the business of share and Stock Broking, Commodity Derivatives Broking, Equity Derivatives Broking, Currency Derivatives Broking, Portfolio Management, Research Analysis, Mutual Funds Distribution, and to invest, buy, sell or otherwise deal in all kind of securities and other related activities. Further, it provides Investment Advisory services. It facilitates to trade online platform, which encompasses various algo-based strategies to choose and execute, through its web based trading terminal, mobile application and its trade unit.The Company is a Trading Member of Cash, F&O and Currency Derivatives Segments of BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE); and Commodity Derivatives Exchange, viz. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
The Share India Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹297.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Share India Securities Ltd is ₹6499.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Share India Securities Ltd is 19.1 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Share India Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Share India Securities Ltd is ₹261.1 and ₹405.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Share India Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.01%, 3 Years at 12.44%, 1 Year at -17.47%, 6 Month at 1.78%, 3 Month at -5.38% and 1 Month at -0.17%.
