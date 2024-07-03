iifl-logo-icon 1
Share India Securities Ltd Share Price

297.85
(-0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:59 PM

  • Open300.2
  • Day's High304.4
  • 52 Wk High405.28
  • Prev. Close299.8
  • Day's Low296.05
  • 52 Wk Low 261.1
  • Turnover (lac)2,812.9
  • P/E19.1
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value86.99
  • EPS15.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,499.67
  • Div. Yield0.53
Share India Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

300.2

Prev. Close

299.8

Turnover(Lac.)

2,812.9

Day's High

304.4

Day's Low

296.05

52 Week's High

405.28

52 Week's Low

261.1

Book Value

86.99

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,499.67

P/E

19.1

EPS

15.68

Divi. Yield

0.53

Share India Securities Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 07 Nov, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Share India Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Share India Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:53 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.29%

Non-Promoter- 3.16%

Institutions: 3.16%

Non-Institutions: 47.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Share India Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

130.88

222.38

31.91

31.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,324.48

614.68

346.02

226.01

Net Worth

1,455.36

837.06

377.93

257.92

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,482.81

1,088.23

856.5

447.95

226.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,482.81

1,088.23

856.5

447.95

226.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.93

12.93

14.52

5.86

2.45

Share India Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Share India Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Parveen Gupta

ED / WTD / CEO / Promoter

Sachin Gupta

Managing Director

Kamlesh vadilal Shah

E D & Wholetime Director

Vjiay Girdharlal Vora

Non Executive Director

Suresh Kumar Arora

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Piyush Mahesh Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjib Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yogesh Lohia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mr. Ashish Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohammad Rubaid Khan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shanti Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

GOPALAPILLAI KUMAR PRASANNA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sonal Sood

Non Executive Director

Saroj Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Share India Securities Ltd

Summary

Share India Securities Limited (SISL) was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name FMS Securities Limited on July 12, 1994. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, Company merged on May 20, 2010 and consequently, the name was changed to Share India Securities Limited from FMS Securities Limited effective on July 15, 2010. The Company is a leading and reliable financial conglomerate in India offering various kinds of financial products and services, including equity broking and depository participant services, research analysis, mutual fund advisory and distributorship and portfolio management. It has a strong presence in India through a network of 121 branches spread across 16 states.The Company is engaged in the business of share and Stock Broking, Commodity Derivatives Broking, Equity Derivatives Broking, Currency Derivatives Broking, Portfolio Management, Research Analysis, Mutual Funds Distribution, and to invest, buy, sell or otherwise deal in all kind of securities and other related activities. Further, it provides Investment Advisory services. It facilitates to trade online platform, which encompasses various algo-based strategies to choose and execute, through its web based trading terminal, mobile application and its trade unit.The Company is a Trading Member of Cash, F&O and Currency Derivatives Segments of BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE); and Commodity Derivatives Exchange, viz. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
Company FAQs

What is the Share India Securities Ltd share price today?

The Share India Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹297.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Share India Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Share India Securities Ltd is ₹6499.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Share India Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Share India Securities Ltd is 19.1 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Share India Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Share India Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Share India Securities Ltd is ₹261.1 and ₹405.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Share India Securities Ltd?

Share India Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 69.01%, 3 Years at 12.44%, 1 Year at -17.47%, 6 Month at 1.78%, 3 Month at -5.38% and 1 Month at -0.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Share India Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Share India Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.43 %
Institutions - 3.25 %
Public - 46.32 %

