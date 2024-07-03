Summary

Share India Securities Limited (SISL) was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name FMS Securities Limited on July 12, 1994. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, Company merged on May 20, 2010 and consequently, the name was changed to Share India Securities Limited from FMS Securities Limited effective on July 15, 2010. The Company is a leading and reliable financial conglomerate in India offering various kinds of financial products and services, including equity broking and depository participant services, research analysis, mutual fund advisory and distributorship and portfolio management. It has a strong presence in India through a network of 121 branches spread across 16 states.The Company is engaged in the business of share and Stock Broking, Commodity Derivatives Broking, Equity Derivatives Broking, Currency Derivatives Broking, Portfolio Management, Research Analysis, Mutual Funds Distribution, and to invest, buy, sell or otherwise deal in all kind of securities and other related activities. Further, it provides Investment Advisory services. It facilitates to trade online platform, which encompasses various algo-based strategies to choose and execute, through its web based trading terminal, mobile application and its trade unit.The Company is a Trading Member of Cash, F&O and Currency Derivatives Segments of BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE); and Commodity Derivatives Exchange, viz. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

