Share India Securities Ltd Summary

Share India Securities Limited (SISL) was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name FMS Securities Limited on July 12, 1994. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, Company merged on May 20, 2010 and consequently, the name was changed to Share India Securities Limited from FMS Securities Limited effective on July 15, 2010. The Company is a leading and reliable financial conglomerate in India offering various kinds of financial products and services, including equity broking and depository participant services, research analysis, mutual fund advisory and distributorship and portfolio management. It has a strong presence in India through a network of 121 branches spread across 16 states.The Company is engaged in the business of share and Stock Broking, Commodity Derivatives Broking, Equity Derivatives Broking, Currency Derivatives Broking, Portfolio Management, Research Analysis, Mutual Funds Distribution, and to invest, buy, sell or otherwise deal in all kind of securities and other related activities. Further, it provides Investment Advisory services. It facilitates to trade online platform, which encompasses various algo-based strategies to choose and execute, through its web based trading terminal, mobile application and its trade unit.The Company is a Trading Member of Cash, F&O and Currency Derivatives Segments of BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE); and Commodity Derivatives Exchange, viz. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), National Commodity & Derivative Exchange of India (NCDEX) and Indian Commodity Exchange Limited (ICEX). The Company also providing De-mat Services as a Depository Participant (DP) of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) and is registered as Portfolio Manager with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is also registered with SEBI as Research Analyst.During the year, the company acquired 2 soft-tech companies named Utrade Solutions Private Limited and Algowire Trading Technologies Private Limited, which are engaged in the software development business.In the year 2000, the existing Promoters, Mr. Parveen Gupta, Mr. Sachin Gupta, Mr. Rajesh Gupta and Mr. Yash Pal Gupta took over the control of the Company from the erstwhile Promoters i.e. Mr. Hukamraj Sajjanraj Kumbhat, Mr. Kaushal Kumbhat, Mr. Pardip Kumbhat, Mr. Haradhan Saha, Mrs. Laxmi Narain Biyani, Mrs. Ambika Barua and Mrs. Indu Kumbhat. Moreover, the company has expanded into the service sector providing solutions to various needs of the investors in the sector of equity broking, investing and trading activities.The Company got registered with SEBI as Stock Broker (Member of BSE) in the year 2000 and started the Stock Brokering operations. Later during the year 2007-08 The company got registered as a trading and clearing member of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Post the merger, the company got registered with SEBI as Stock Broker, Trading and Clearing Member of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in the year 2012. With the introduction of the Future and option segment into the Indian capital market the company became Member under future & Option (F&O) Segment also. Currently, The Company is providing broking services in Equity, Currency derivative and Future & Options segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.Post this development, the company focused on trading and broking segment particularly for High Net worth clients. Further, in order to target new HNI & retail customers and to expand its business operations, the company setup its branches in New Delhi and Noida Looking into the opportunities in the Depository and Participants business, the company also forayed into the depositories business. The Company received the permanent registration from SEBI as Participant of the CDSL depositories in the year 2015. With the plan to further expand its business in the depository Participant the company opened a Branch depository participant at Hissar, Haryana. The Company is also engaged in the business of Mutual Fund activities and have taken the membership of AMFI.In 2018, the Company acquired all the shares of M/s Windpipe Finvest Private Limited and M/s Windpipe Finvest Private Limited and became Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Company w.e.f May 04, 2018. M/S Share India Insurance Brokers Private Limited got incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary on August 13, 2018. During the year 2019-20, the Company acquired Total Securities (IFSC) Private Limited and Total Securities Overseas Limited, which became Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Companies of the Company, pursuant to amalgamation of Total Securities Limited with Company. During the year 2020-21, Total Commodities (India) Private Limited, Share India Smile Foundation and Share India Global Pte. Ltd. became the Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies of the Company.During the year 2021-22, Algowire Trading Technologies Private Limited and Utrade Solutions Private Limited became the subsidiaries of the Company.Share India Insurance Brokers Private Limited ceased to be Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. December 02, 2023.The Company launched uTrade Algos, the flagship product for automated trading, post completion by acquiring a subsidiary, uTrade Solutions Private Limited in 2023-24. Silverleaf Securities Research Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, was incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, on July 03, 2024.