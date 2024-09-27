AGM 25/09/2024 Please find attached summary of the proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Please note that the Shareholders of the Company at their 30th Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 had approved the Re-appointment of Mr. Kamlesh Vadilal Shah as Managing Director and Mr. Vijay Girdhalal Vora as Whole-time Director w.e.f. January 16, 2025. Please be informed that the Shareholders of the Company at their 30th AGM held on September 25, 2024, approved the Appointment of M/s. MSKA & Associates from the conclusion of the 30th AGM till the conclusion of the 35th AGM. Please find attached herewith voting results of the 30th Annual General Meeting along with the declaration of voting results and consolidated scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)