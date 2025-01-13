Share India Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
130.88
222.38
31.91
31.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,324.48
614.68
346.02
226.01
Net Worth
1,455.36
837.06
377.93
257.92
Minority Interest
Debt
253.56
144.08
54.01
89.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.93
5.27
5.25
0
Total Liabilities
1,716.85
986.41
437.19
347.22
Fixed Assets
66.47
59.55
60.39
37.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
167.11
52.94
53.96
84.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.58
1.24
0.71
6.55
Networking Capital
-479.78
-402.65
-465.56
-78.12
Inventories
103.67
40.21
27.19
64.54
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.45
30.19
4.3
1.66
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
77.13
73.1
279.02
278.08
Sundry Creditors
-357.66
-310.43
-675.53
-338.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-311.37
-235.72
-100.54
-84.13
Cash
1,889.36
1,275.34
787.7
296.99
Total Assets
1,645.74
986.42
437.2
347.21
