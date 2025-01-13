iifl-logo-icon 1
Share India Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

278
(-2.20%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:59:54 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

130.88

222.38

31.91

31.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,324.48

614.68

346.02

226.01

Net Worth

1,455.36

837.06

377.93

257.92

Minority Interest

Debt

253.56

144.08

54.01

89.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

7.93

5.27

5.25

0

Total Liabilities

1,716.85

986.41

437.19

347.22

Fixed Assets

66.47

59.55

60.39

37.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

167.11

52.94

53.96

84.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.58

1.24

0.71

6.55

Networking Capital

-479.78

-402.65

-465.56

-78.12

Inventories

103.67

40.21

27.19

64.54

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.45

30.19

4.3

1.66

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

77.13

73.1

279.02

278.08

Sundry Creditors

-357.66

-310.43

-675.53

-338.27

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-311.37

-235.72

-100.54

-84.13

Cash

1,889.36

1,275.34

787.7

296.99

Total Assets

1,645.74

986.42

437.2

347.21

