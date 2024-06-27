Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 09, 2024, has inter-alia, approved stock-split/sub-division of each equity share of the Company, having face value of Rs. 10/- each, into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/-each, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company and other statutory/ regulatory authorities, as may be required Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LTD (540725) RECORD DATE 27.06.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 27/06/2024 DR-661/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE932X01018 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 27/06/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.06.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240611-23 dated June 11, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SHARE INDIA SECURITIES LTD (540725) New ISIN No. INE932X01026 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The New ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 27-06-2024 (DR- 661/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.06.2024)