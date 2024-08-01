Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia declared 2nd interim dividend of Re. 0.50/- (Fifty Paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each. The 2 nd Interim dividend shall be paid to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of equity shares as on Thursday, November 07, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose of aforesaid dividend. Payment/dispatch of dividend drafts towards afore-mentioned 2nd interim dividend for financial year 2024-25 will be done on or before November 27, 2024