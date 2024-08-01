|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Oct 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|0.5
|25
|Interim 2
|Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia declared 2nd interim dividend of Re. 0.50/- (Fifty Paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each. The 2 nd Interim dividend shall be paid to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of equity shares as on Thursday, November 07, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose of aforesaid dividend. Payment/dispatch of dividend drafts towards afore-mentioned 2nd interim dividend for financial year 2024-25 will be done on or before November 27, 2024
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|0.2
|10
|Final
|Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024. Rs.0.2000 per share(10%)Final Dividend (Post Stock Split) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 01.08.2024)
|Dividend
|25 Jul 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|0.4
|20
|Interim 1
|Declared 1st interim dividend of Re. 0.40/- (Forty paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each
|Dividend
|24 Jan 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|3
|30
|Interim 3
|Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024.
