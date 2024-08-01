iifl-logo-icon 1
Share India Securities Ltd Dividend

271
(-2.06%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Share India Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 Oct 20247 Nov 20247 Nov 20240.525Interim 2
Board of Director of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter-alia declared 2nd interim dividend of Re. 0.50/- (Fifty Paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each. The 2 nd Interim dividend shall be paid to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of equity shares as on Thursday, November 07, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose of aforesaid dividend. Payment/dispatch of dividend drafts towards afore-mentioned 2nd interim dividend for financial year 2024-25 will be done on or before November 27, 2024
Dividend9 May 20242 Aug 20242 Aug 20240.210Final
Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024. Rs.0.2000 per share(10%)Final Dividend (Post Stock Split) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 01.08.2024)
Dividend25 Jul 20242 Aug 20242 Aug 20240.420Interim 1
Declared 1st interim dividend of Re. 0.40/- (Forty paisa only) per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each
Dividend24 Jan 20242 Feb 20242 Feb 2024330Interim 3
Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024.

