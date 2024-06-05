|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 May 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 05,2024 at 4:30 p.m. through Video conference (VC)/Other Audio-visual means (OAVM). Please find enclosed herewith copies of Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 05, 2024, published by way of advertisements on May 15, 2024 in the Financial Express (in English) and Gandhinagar Samachar (in Gujarati). Please find attached proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.